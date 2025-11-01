10 people displaced following fire at two-family home in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Mass. — 10 people have been displaced following a fire at a two-family home in Wintrop, Fire Chief Stephen Calandra announced.

The incident began around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, when Winthrop fire crews responded to 105 Shirley Street to reports of a fire.

Winthrop Engine 1, Engine 2, Ladder 1, and a Massport Fire Rescue engine, and a Revere Fire Department ladder and engine responded to the scene, where they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a second-floor porch.

Fortunately, all residents of the two-family home had been evacuated with no injuries.

Fire crews began an aggressive attack, preventing the fire from spreading. Crews knocked out the fire at 1:05 p.m.

As a result of the fire, four rooms were damaged, prompting City Inspectional Services to respond and declare the home uninhabitable. The 10 residents of the home were able to make arrangements with family members.

Fire Chief Calandra thanked the Massport Fire Rescue and Revere Fire Department for their support on scene, and the Chelsea and Everett Fire Departments for covering Winthrop stations during the response.

“Winthrop crews and mutual aid partners did a great job bringing this under control quickly given the tight quarters, preventing a much worse outcome.” Chief Calandra said. “Thank you to the Winthrop Police Department, which provided support and traffic control at the scene.”

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group