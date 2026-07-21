10-day MBTA Red Line shutdown begins. Here’s everything riders need to know

BOSTON — Red Line passengers are being urged to plan ahead as a major MBTA shutdown begins, affecting service between Alewife and Park Street for the next 10 days.

Shuttle buses are replacing Red Line trains at seven stations between Cambridge and Boston while crews complete a series of infrastructure upgrades and repairs. MBTA officials warn some commuters could see their travel times increase by as much as 70 minutes, particularly those traveling from Alewife into downtown Boston.

At Park Street Station Tuesday morning, shuttle buses lined Tremont Street as riders adjusted to the temporary service changes.

According to the MBTA, the shutdown will allow crews to perform critical track and station improvements, including:

Rail replacement throughout the shutdown area

Full-depth track replacement at Central Station

Replacement of 18 primary floating slabs and six secondary floating slabs

Plaza renovations at Alewife

Stairway repairs at Kendall/MIT

Signal work at Porter and Central stations

Installation of power conduits at Davis Station

To help ease the disruption, the MBTA is offering free commuter rail service between Porter Square and North Station during the shutdown.

The agency is also running an express shuttle service between Harvard Square and South Station.

On weekdays, most shuttle service will be provided by coach-style buses.

Officials encourage riders to budget extra travel time and check MBTA schedules before heading out.

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