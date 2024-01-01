1 person wounded in New Year’s morning stabbing in Boston

BOSTON — One person was wounded in a stabbing in Boston early New Year’s morning, officials said.
The stabbing occurred inside 277 Princeton Street in Eastie around 1 a.m., Boston police told Boston 25 News.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
An investigation is ongoing.
#Breaking Police tell me somebody was stabbed inside 277 Princeton street in East Boston. They suffered non life threatening injuries. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/05Y6nMkdFr— James Cullity (@JCullityNews) January 1, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2023 Cox Media Group