1 person wounded in New Year’s morning stabbing in Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — One person was wounded in a stabbing in Boston early New Year’s morning, officials said.

The stabbing occurred inside 277 Princeton Street in Eastie around 1 a.m., Boston police told Boston 25 News.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

