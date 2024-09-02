Police detain 3 people after weekend shooting in coastal town in Massachusetts

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — Police have detained three people in connection with a shooting that injured one person in Fairhaven on Sunday night.

At about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of Main Street and Harding Road, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. That person was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. The victim’s condition was not known on Monday.

State Police attached to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are assisting police in their investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Fairhaven Police at 508-997-7421.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

