1 person killed in Boston shooting that left car riddled with bullet holes, police say

BOSTON — One person was killed in a shooting in Boston on Thursday night that left a car riddled with bullet holes and the ground littered with dozens of evidence markers, authorities said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of South Huntington Avenue and Craftson Way on the border of the city’s Mission Hill and Jamaica Plain neighborhoods around 9:30 p.m. Thursday found a man in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Video from the scene, near an apartment complex and hotel, showed investigators gathered around a dark-colored sedan that had at least nine bullet holes through the passenger side window. More than 40 evidence markers were spotted scattered throughout Craftson Way.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Boston police said additional information would be released later in the day.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

