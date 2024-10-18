One person is injured as police respond to shooting in Jamaica Plain

JAMAICA PLAIN, Mass. — One person is reported to be hurt after police responded to calls of a shooting in Jamaica Plain.

Calls came in around 9:30 p.m. of a shooting in the area of South Huntington Ave and Craftson Way.

When responders arrived, they found one victim who was shot and immediately transported them to a local hospital. At this time, the condition of the individual is currently unknown.

Multiple crews are still in the area as the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group