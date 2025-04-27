1 person hospitalized following fire at multi-family home in East Boston

BOSTON — One person was transported to the hospital following a fire at a multi-family home in East Boston on Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded around 9 a.m. to reports of a blaze at 11 Moore Street. The fire started on the first and second floors of the building and extended to a nearby building.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly, preventing it from spreading to additional homes.

According to District Fire Chief Paul Ristino, one person was taken to the hospital. Two residents and a dog have been displaced by the fire.

There are no other injuries to report.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

