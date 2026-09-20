1 NBA overall pick, Brockton native gives back to the community

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton native AJ Dybantsa is giving back to the communities that helped shape him.

After his stellar freshman season at BYU, Dybantsa was selected with the number one overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, going to the Washington Wizards.

This past weekend, Dybantsa returned to the bay state, partnering with YMCA’s in Boston and Brockton, delivering school supplies to students and teachers.

The effort is part of the “AJ Dybantsa foundation,” which focuses on empowering young people and expanding opportunities for kids.

“This is super important to me,” said Dybantsa. “I’ve been doing this for the past two, three years. Just trying to do a little back-to-school give back. Education is super important to me and my family, so definitely want to take some time on my schedule. I’m just dedicated to the kids back here in Boston and Brockton.”

Dybantsa had the chance to reconnect with some of his former teachers during the visit.

He also added that he promised to his mother he would get his college degree - despite making it pro, saying that he’s taking online classes right now to complete that goal in a few years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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