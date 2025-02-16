$1 million prize won on ‘Lifetime Millions’ $50 instant ticket game purchased in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — The $1 million prize has been obtained after a man purchased his winning ticket in Lynn.
Piyushkumar Patel, of Auburndale, is the winner of Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Lifetime Millions” $50 instant ticket game.
Patel decided to take the one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).
He says that he plans on buying a new business with his recent winnings.
The ticket, which he purchased at Lynnfield Street Market, 263 Lynnfield St. in Lynn, will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.
Congrats to Piyushkumar!
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
