$1 million prize won on ‘Lifetime Millions’ $50 instant ticket game purchased in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — The $1 million prize has been obtained after a man purchased his winning ticket in Lynn.

Piyushkumar Patel, of Auburndale, is the winner of Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Lifetime Millions” $50 instant ticket game.

Patel decided to take the one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He says that he plans on buying a new business with his recent winnings.

The ticket, which he purchased at Lynnfield Street Market, 263 Lynnfield St. in Lynn, will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

Congrats to Piyushkumar!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group