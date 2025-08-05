1 killed, 5 others hurt in 3-vehicle wreck on Massachusetts highway

SEEKONK, Mass. — One person was killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Massachusetts over the weekend, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a wreck on the westbound side of Interstate 195 in Seekonk around 11 p.m. on Sunday found three vehicles that had crashed and a young woman in the roadway, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The woman, identified as 18-year-old Abriana Herrera Perez, of Providence, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers also found a 2012 black Mazda 3 disabled from damage in the right travel lane, a red 2003 Toyota Tacoma upside down in the median, and a blue 2007 Yamaha XVS motorcycle smashed up in the breakdown lane, the DA’s office said.

Seekonk fatal crash

The motorcycle driver, a 33-year-old man, and a 69-year-old woman in the Tacoma were taken to a Rhode Island hospital.

Three people in the Mazda, an 18-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy, were also hospitalized.

Perez was identiifed as the fourth occupant of the Mazda, according to the DA’s office.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s office are leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.

