1 injured, 3 displaced in Medford house fire

MEDFORD, Mass. — One person was injured and three people were displaced after a house fire in Medford on Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home on Central Avenue between Fellsway and Salem Street at around 6:30 a.m.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home when photographers arrived on scene.

Authorities say there was extensive fire damage to the first floor, second floor, and attic.

The person taken to the hospital was transported for an evaluation.

A neighbor said he couldn’t get close enough to see if anyone was stuck inside the house because the house was house was engulfed.

“Then I went to my car and started beeping the horn like crazy to wake other people up in the neighborhood so the fire wouldn’t spread,” a neighbor told Boston 25.

“I went to a couple other doors, banging on the doors to get people up,” said a neighbor.

It is not known whether anyone was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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