1 firefighter hurt, 7 people displaced following house fire in Dorchester

BOSTON — A firefighter is hurt and 7 people were displaced after a fire in Dorchester on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home on Corwin Street for reports of a blaze. Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with heavy fire.

The fire was put out, but companies had to work around a car that was parked in front of the hydrant.

Deputy Chief Michael Doherty confirms that 7 people were displaced but are out safely.

1 firefighter was transported by ⁦Boston EMS with minor injures.

Damages to the home are estimated at $750,000, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

