‘It’s horrible’: Fans react to Red Sox trading Rafael Devers to San Francisco Giants

BOSTON — Red Sox fans are frustrated after learning their team traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Red Sox traded Devers for four new players, including two pitchers and two prospects from the minor leagues.

“I think it was a horrible trade, I know they had problems with him, didn’t want to play first base, I wouldn’t have minded if they got something in return, but to me they didn’t get anything, they got a player that’s injured, maybe prospects,” said Randy Holton, a Red Sox fan from Maine.

“It’s horrible, I understand we’re trying to build for the future but legit our 3 last big All-stars and stars are gone,” said George Zabalou, a Red Sox fan.

Many Red Sox fans say they’re disappointed with the last few years, questioning how long it’ll take to rebuild after the last World Series win in 2018.

“Where is the money going, why is it not going to Mookie Betts? Why are we not winning? Why are we not getting quality talent?” said Himanshu Patel, a Red Sox fan.

The only person happy about the news Monday outside Fenway Park was a San Francisco Giants fan.

“Happened to be in Boston visiting and thank you guys for the trade we appreciate it, got some offensive power now and maybe we’ll see you in the World Series,” said Ash Patel, a Giants fan.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group