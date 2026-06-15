If you have one of these 50 names, you were probably a 1950s baby

Baby Names That Rocked the 1950s
Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of all-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the '50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, "I Love Lucy," and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop—and you'd actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.
In the age of the baby boom, popular names were traditional and conservative, mirroring the culture of the times. But many common names from the '50s have now fallen drastically in rank. Susan, for example, hasn't been among the top 1,000 girls' names since 2020.
Parents today are also opting to stray from norms a bit more and go with more unique baby names. The top 10 most popular girls names throughout the '50s accounted for about 21% of all baby girls born in that decade. In 2024, the top 10 girls names accounted for about 6.5%.
As homage to the times of white picket fences and drive-in movies, Stacker used the Social Security Administration's historical archives to calculate the average rank of baby names from the 1950s and compared those names to their popularity in 2024. Click through to find out which classic monikers stayed relevant, and which fell out of fashion.
#25 Boy: George
- Rank in the 1950s: #25
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 18,103
- Rank in 2024: #123
- Births in 2024: 2,890
#25 Girl: Carolyn
- Rank in the 1950s: #25
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 12,407
- Rank in 2024: #1,161
- Births in 2024: 206
#24 Boy: Jeffrey
- Rank in the 1950s: #24
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 18,466
- Rank in 2024: #519
- Births in 2024: 587
#24 Girl: Janice
- Rank in the 1950s: #24
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 13,362
- Rank in 2024: #2,243
- Births in 2024: 83
#23 Boy: Edward
- Rank in the 1950s: #23
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 18,833
- Rank in 2024: #228
- Births in 2024: 1,584
#23 Girl: Margaret
- Rank in the 1950s: #23
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 14,958
- Rank in 2024: #118
- Births in 2024: 2,303
#22 Boy: Timothy
- Rank in the 1950s: #22
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 19,832
- Rank in 2024: #207
- Births in 2024: 1,708
#22 Girl: Kathy
- Rank in the 1950s: #22
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 15,793
- Rank in 2024: #2,688
- Births in 2024: 64
#21 Boy: Dennis
- Rank in the 1950s: #21
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 20,427
- Rank in 2024: #707
- Births in 2024: 376
#21 Girl: Elizabeth
- Rank in the 1950s: #21
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 16,566
- Rank in 2024: #17
- Births in 2024: 6,878
#20 Boy: Stephen
- Rank in the 1950s: #20
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 20,728
- Rank in 2024: #377
- Births in 2024: 864
#20 Girl: Janet
- Rank in the 1950s: #20
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 16,752
- Rank in 2024: #2,426
- Births in 2024: 74
#19 Boy: Daniel
- Rank in the 1950s: #19
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 24,372
- Rank in 2024: #16
- Births in 2024: 8,391
#19 Girl: Cheryl
- Rank in the 1950s: #19
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 17,139
- Rank in 2024: #3,949
- Births in 2024: 37
#18 Boy: Larry
- Rank in the 1950s: #18
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 24,569
- Rank in 2024: #1,065
- Births in 2024: 204
#18 Girl: Brenda
- Rank in the 1950s: #18
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 20,924
- Rank in 2024: #1,137
- Births in 2024: 212
#17 Boy: Paul
- Rank in the 1950s: #17
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 25,319
- Rank in 2024: #263
- Births in 2024: 1,320
#17 Girl: Diane
- Rank in the 1950s: #17
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 21,063
- Rank in 2024: #2,243
- Births in 2024: 83
#16 Boy: Kenneth
- Rank in the 1950s: #16
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 26,282
- Rank in 2024: #284
- Births in 2024: 1,186
#16 Girl: Carol
- Rank in the 1950s: #16
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 22,265
- Rank in 2024: #2,629
- Births in 2024: 66
#15 Boy: Ronald
- Rank in the 1950s: #15
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 27,115
- Rank in 2024: #575
- Births in 2024: 495
#15 Girl: Kathleen
- Rank in the 1950s: #15
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 22,434
- Rank in 2024: #1,107
- Births in 2024: 220
#14 Boy: Donald
- Rank in the 1950s: #14
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 27,358
- Rank in 2024: #672
- Births in 2024: 405
#14 Girl: Sharon
- Rank in the 1950s: #14
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 23,281
- Rank in 2024: #1,229
- Births in 2024: 190
#13 Boy: Joseph
- Rank in the 1950s: #13
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 30,001
- Rank in 2024: #32
- Births in 2024: 7,223
#13 Girl: Pamela
- Rank in the 1950s: #13
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 23,740
- Rank in 2024: #2,143
- Births in 2024: 88
#12 Boy: Gary
- Rank in the 1950s: #12
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 32,994
- Rank in 2024: #1,128
- Births in 2024: 187
#12 Girl: Sandra
- Rank in the 1950s: #12
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 25,159
- Rank in 2024: #1,041
- Births in 2024: 240
#11 Boy: Steven
- Rank in the 1950s: #11
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 33,366
- Rank in 2024: #269
- Births in 2024: 1,284
#11 Girl: Cynthia
- Rank in the 1950s: #11
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 26,343
- Rank in 2024: #826
- Births in 2024: 331
#10 Boy: Charles
- Rank in the 1950s: #10
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 36,118
- Rank in 2024: #51
- Births in 2024: 5,593
#10 Girl: Donna
- Rank in the 1950s: #10
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 27,033
- Rank in 2024: #1,934
- Births in 2024: 102
#9 Boy: Mark
- Rank in the 1950s: #9
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 38,258
- Rank in 2024: #246
- Births in 2024: 1,437
#9 Girl: Nancy
- Rank in the 1950s: #9
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 28,681
- Rank in 2024: #919
- Births in 2024: 288
#8 Boy: Thomas
- Rank in the 1950s: #8
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 45,438
- Rank in 2024: #39
- Births in 2024: 6,576
#8 Girl: Karen
- Rank in the 1950s: #8
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 33,253
- Rank in 2024: #1,258
- Births in 2024: 184
#7 Boy: Richard
- Rank in the 1950s: #7
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 53,545
- Rank in 2024: #232
- Births in 2024: 1,539
#7 Girl: Debra
- Rank in the 1950s: #7
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 34,135
- Rank in 2024: #3,565
- Births in 2024: 43
#6 Boy: William
- Rank in the 1950s: #6
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 59,123
- Rank in 2024: #10
- Births in 2024: 10,596
#6 Girl: Barbara
- Rank in the 1950s: #6
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 34,572
- Rank in 2024: #859
- Births in 2024: 313
#5 Boy: David
- Rank in the 1950s: #5
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 76,995
- Rank in 2024: #31
- Births in 2024: 7,317
#5 Girl: Deborah
- Rank in the 1950s: #5
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 43,054
- Rank in 2024: #851
- Births in 2024: 316
#4 Boy: John
- Rank in the 1950s: #4
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 79,792
- Rank in 2024: #21
- Births in 2024: 8,047
#4 Girl: Susan
- Rank in the 1950s: #4
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 43,777
- Rank in 2024: #1,129
- Births in 2024: 213
#3 Boy: Robert
- Rank in the 1950s: #3
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 83,039
- Rank in 2024: #90
- Births in 2024: 3,785
#3 Girl: Patricia
- Rank in the 1950s: #3
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 45,969
- Rank in 2024: #1,298
- Births in 2024: 177
#2 Boy: Michael
- Rank in the 1950s: #2
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 83,747
- Rank in 2024: #18
- Births in 2024: 8,189
#2 Girl: Linda
- Rank in the 1950s: #2
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 56,436
- Rank in 2024: #835
- Births in 2024: 321
#1 Boy: James
- Rank in the 1950s: #1
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 84,378
- Rank in 2024: #5
- Births in 2024: 11,793
#1 Girl: Mary
- Rank in the 1950s: #1
- Average annual births in the 1950s: 62,561
- Rank in 2024: #132
- Births in 2024: 2,196