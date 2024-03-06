Counties receiving the most SBA loans in Massachusetts

The Small Business Administration backed loans worth $27.5 billion through its primary lending program in 2023—rising well above pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels as government officials aim to stabilize the economy.

Many small businesses get their start and scale up with SBA loans, which increased lending to Black, Latino, and women entrepreneurs in the past few years in step with efforts to become more equitable.

Flippa found the county in Massachusetts where applicants were approved for the most SBA loan funds per capita in fiscal year 2023, which ended in September. The analysis was based on the SBA's most common loan program, known as 7(a) loans. SBA's 7(a) program provides extra security to lenders when they loan money to small businesses that might otherwise be considered too risky to grant. Loans can be for up to $5 million, but in 2023, nearly 7 in 10 loans were for amounts of $350,000 or less. Small businesses can use these funds for real estate acquisitions or improvements, working capital, supplies and equipment, and for other business startup or acquisition purposes.

Barriers do still exist for eligibility, including income, credit history, and location, but SBA loans can be fruitful for founders who don't qualify for conventional business financing. They can also provide protection against high and volatile interest rates, as SBA-backed loans have maximum interest rates that are predictable and often lower than other loans.

In a national analysis of the #1 ranked counties in every state, all but two counties had populations of less than 500,000—most smaller than 100,000. That's not surprising, as the Census Bureau classifies about 99% of U.S. counties as small. Still, it signifies that these smaller communities are building successful entrepreneurial environments. In most cases, their small businesses are able to succeed beyond those within the major U.S. population centers—at least in terms of success in gaining SBA funding.

Read on to see whether your county ranks among those receiving the most SBA loans.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#14. Hampshire County

- SBA approved about $27.36 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $4.4 million

- Number of loans: 13

(Stacker/Stacker)

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#13. Hampden County

- SBA approved about $28.49 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $13.3 million

- Number of loans: 54

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#12. Dukes County

- SBA approved about $28.60 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $580,000

- Number of loans: 4

(Stacker/Stacker)

Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

#11. Franklin County

- SBA approved about $52.13 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $3.7 million

- Number of loans: 10

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#10. Bristol County

- SBA approved about $53.08 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $30.6 million

- Number of loans: 99

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. Suffolk County

- SBA approved about $54.04 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $42.8 million

- Number of loans: 132

(Stacker/Stacker)

quiggyt4 // Shutterstock

#8. Norfolk County

- SBA approved about $54.82 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $39.5 million

- Number of loans: 147

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#7. Essex County

- SBA approved about $56.22 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $45.2 million

- Number of loans: 239

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#6. Barnstable County

- SBA approved about $70.05 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $16.0 million

- Number of loans: 75

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#5. Worcester County

- SBA approved about $70.89 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $60.7 million

- Number of loans: 188

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#4. Berkshire County

- SBA approved about $74.12 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $9.6 million

- Number of loans: 17

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#3. Middlesex County

- SBA approved about $76.43 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $124.1 million

- Number of loans: 337

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#2. Plymouth County

- SBA approved about $77.59 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $40.9 million

- Number of loans: 108

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#1. Nantucket County

- SBA approved about $240.00 per resident in 7(a) loans in 2023.

- Total approved funds: $3.3 million

- Number of loans: 8

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.