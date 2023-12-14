For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Boston using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Duplessy Foundation

- Address: 50 Milk St, Boston, MA 02109

Park Street Church - City Engagement

- Address: 1 Park St, Boston, MA 02108

FINRA

- Address: 99 High Street, Suite 900, Boston, MA 02110

J.Crew Copley Plaza #542

- Address: 100 Huntington Avenue Space F-8, Boston, MA, 02116

Todd Snyder The Superette

- Address: 70 Pier Four Boulevard Suite 230, Boston, MA 02210

Boston Community Pediatrics

- Address: 527 Albany St - Suite 200, Boston, MA 02118

Boston Center for Refugee Health and Human Rights

- Address: 850 Harrison Ave Dowling 7, Boston, MA 02118

Mothers for Justice and Equality

- Address: 2201 Washington Street, Roxbury, MA 02119

Friends of the Children-Boston

- Address: 184 Dudley St Suite 100, Boston, MA 02119

Community Action Program Inter-City , Inc.

- Address: 100 Everett Ave. Unit 14, Chelsea, MA 02150

Children's Services of Roxbury

- Address: 520 Dudley St, Roxbury, MA 02119

Boston Centers For Youth & Families

- Address: BCYF Administrative Offices, 1483 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02120

Paul A. Dever Elementary School

- Address: 325 Mt. Vernon St, Dorchester, MA 02125

Duplessy Foundation

- Address: 196 Quincy St, Boston, MA 02121

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 395 metros.