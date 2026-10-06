Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Springfield, Massachusetts using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Costco

- Address: 125 Daggett Dr, West Springfield, MA

- Price: $3.80

#1. Nouria (tie)

- Address: 518 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA

- Price: $3.80

#3. BJ's

- Address: 1655 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA

- Price: $3.84

#3. BJ's (tie)

- Address: 650 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA

- Price: $3.84

#5. Sunoco

- Address: 255 Pasco Rd, Indian Orchard, MA

- Price: $3.89

#6. Sunoco

- Address: 500 Montgomery St, Chicopee, MA

- Price: $3.94

#7. Racing Mart

- Address: 475 St James Ave, Springfield, MA

- Price: $3.99

#7. Racing Mart (tie)

- Address: 1037 St James Ave, Springfield, MA

- Price: $3.99

#7. Pride (tie)

- Address: 549 Page Blvd, Springfield, MA

- Price: $3.99

#7. Pride (tie)

- Address: 1143 Berkshire Ave, Indian Orchard, MA

- Price: $3.99