Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Springfield, Massachusetts using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Costco
- Address: 125 Daggett Dr, West Springfield, MA
- Price: $3.80
#1. Nouria (tie)
- Address: 518 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA
- Price: $3.80
#3. BJ's
- Address: 1655 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA
- Price: $3.84
#3. BJ's (tie)
- Address: 650 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA
- Price: $3.84
#5. Sunoco
- Address: 255 Pasco Rd, Indian Orchard, MA
- Price: $3.89
#6. Sunoco
- Address: 500 Montgomery St, Chicopee, MA
- Price: $3.94
#7. Racing Mart
- Address: 475 St James Ave, Springfield, MA
- Price: $3.99
#7. Racing Mart (tie)
- Address: 1037 St James Ave, Springfield, MA
- Price: $3.99
#7. Pride (tie)
- Address: 549 Page Blvd, Springfield, MA
- Price: $3.99
#7. Pride (tie)
- Address: 1143 Berkshire Ave, Indian Orchard, MA
- Price: $3.99