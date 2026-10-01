California helicopter crash kills 2 people and leaves 2 hospitalized and 1 missing, report says

LOS ANGELES — A medical helicopter crashed off Catalina Island near Los Angeles, killing two people and leaving two hospitalized on Wednesday night, authorities said.

L.A. County Fire Engineer Jonathan Torres confirmed the two deaths and said two people were transported to local hospitals, while a fifth person remained missing, KTLA-TV reported.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a post on X that she was told the helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff from Catalina.

Authorities received reports of the crash shortly before 8 p.m. and responded along with the U.S. Coast Guard, KTLA reported.

One person was transported to a Los Angeles hospital and their condition was not immediately known, the station reported.

Authorities said the helicopter was submerged in 240 feet (73 meters) of water off Catalina, which is located about 22 miles (35 kilometers) off the mainland of Los Angeles County.

The helicopter was believed to be owned by REACH Air Medical Services of Sacramento, California, KTLA said.

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