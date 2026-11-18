WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is set to appear Wednesday at a congressional hearing about threats facing the country at a time of looming questions over cyber infrastructure, the future of immigration enforcement and his decision to fly to the LSU-Texas college football game as travelers across the U.S. were still stuck at airports after the nationwide grounding of flights.

The hearing in front of the House Homeland Security Committee is a standard yearly opportunity for members of Congress to grill top administration officials over national security threats. But it comes as the U.S. has faced a series of cyber and technology problems that have left Americans feeling vulnerable.

The hearing is also the first opportunity for Democrats after their midterm drubbing of Republicans to grill the Cabinet official who is key to President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda. Two others expected to face questioning are FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia and the Trump administration's national intelligence director, Jay Clayton.

Here is a look at likely topics at the hearing:

Mullin is likely to be asked about the ground stop and cyber threats

Mullin, whose department includes the agency tasked with protecting the country's cyber infrastructure, was front and center in the Republican administration's response to the grounding of all aircraft last week.

During a news conference Friday with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at the White House, he pushed for more funding for the aging air traffic control system while also assuring the public that the government was not seeing any signs of a deliberate cyberattack.

The Trump administration has said the ground stop was the result of problems with newly installed routers that caused the Federal Aviation Administration's telecommunications system to be flooded with data, forcing the agency to ground all flights while it addressed the issue.

But there also has been a string of other technology issues across other government agencies and private companies that have rattled Americans.

On Nov. 12, Microsoft suffered an outage that lasted for hours, severely impacting services, including Outlook, Teams and artificial intelligence assistant Copilot. The company said it was due to a technical issue that arose during an upgrade.

The banking giant Chase and the airline carrier United both experienced technology outages, while an internal network used by the National Security Agency to communicate classified information went offline Tuesday after what the agency described as routine maintenance.

During an interview Monday on Fox News Channel, Mullin, a former senator from Oklahoma, again sought to reassure Americans after the string of cyber problems, saying he could say with “98%” certainty that they weren't the result of a cyberattack.

But Mullin could face questions about an agency that falls under his department's purview that is supposed to play a central role in the federal government's response to cyber incidents. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is tasked with working with industry to protect infrastructure, including water and electric generation, election systems, chemical facilities and cyber networks.

But CISA has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since Trump took office for a second term in early 2025. Trump's original pick to lead the agency withdrew his nomination earlier this year after it languished for months in the Senate.

CISA also lost staff last year during cuts aimed at reducing the size of the federal government.

Mullin flew to a football game as travelers were scrambling

The secretary has faced scrutiny over his decision to fly to Louisiana on Saturday to watch the LSU-Texas game.

Mullin’s flight took place after the stoppage was lifted and as planes were back in the air. But thousands of flights were canceled because of the ground stop, and Mullin flew as people nationwide were forced to scramble for alternative travel options.

Mullin said during an interview on CNBC that the airways had been open for 21 hours by the time his flight took off.

“We would have never taken airspace if airspace wasn’t open. And we still gotta live our lives at the same time,” Mullin said.

Immigration enforcement under new scrutiny

Mullin, whose department includes Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will likely also face questioning over the Republican president's immigration agenda at a time when Democrats are vowing rigorous oversight of everything from immigration detention contracts to the use of force by ICE officers.

Trump has indicated he could work with Democrats on immigration legislation, but he has also elevated Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration crackdown, to be his chief of staff, raising questions over how easily compromise could be reached on the issue.

Mullin took over from ousted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March after the killing of two American citizen protesters in Minneapolis at the hands of immigration enforcement officers forced the administration to adjust its mass deportation strategy.

Immigration arrests initially fell but then rebounded as ICE, flush with billions of dollars in new congressional funding, hired new officers and maximized cooperation from local and state law enforcement agencies across the country.

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