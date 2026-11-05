Multiple flights in Europe diverted because of bomb threats

PARIS — Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Thursday after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said.

Finnair said that Flight 1761 from Helsinki to Rome was targeted by a bomb threat, but nothing out of the ordinary was found on the plane after it landed normally in the Italian capital, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

Three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia, Bulgaria, had to make emergency landings because of bomb threats on board. Two of the flights, one from Copenhagen, Denmark, and the other from Madrid, landed safely at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, airport officials told reporters.

The third flight, from London’s Stansted Airport to Sofia, had been diverted and landed safely at the airport in Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second-largest city, Plovdiv Airport CEO Krassimir Peshev said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back for updates. AP’s earlier story follows below.

A flight from Ireland to Italy was diverted to a military air base in western France on Thursday because of a bomb threat, the French prime minister’s office said.

The flight landed safely at the base in Evreux in Normandy, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s office said. All 151 passengers and six crew members are safe and military bomb defusal teams are examining the plane.

The prime minister's office said that it's following the situation in real time. No other information was immediately released.

Flight tracking sites showed that the Aer Lingus Dublin-Rome flight was approaching Paris when it turned sharply off its trajectory and made several loops before heading toward Evreux.

Several flights across Europe received hoax bomb threats this week that prompted searches, diversions and, in one case, an escort by the Italian air force until landing, officials said.

The flights included Polish airline LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair. The hoax threats came a day after a plane headed for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary after receiving a similar bomb threat while in the air. No one was injured.

Such threats aren't a new phenomenon but come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and signs of "disruption," like attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, drone incursions in Europe and mysterious triggers to alert apps — even as authorities have warned that hybrid threats abound.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.