As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a '96 commencement address at Wellesley College, "Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead." If that's the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.
It's a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.4 million students enrolled in public pre-K-12 schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.
For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.
Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Massachusetts using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#30. Medfield Senior High School
- Location: Medfield Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 750 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#29. Lynnfield High School
- Location: Lynnfield Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 564 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#28. Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School
- Location: Marlborough, MA
- Enrollment: 965 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#27. The Bromfield School
- Location: Harvard Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 573 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#26. Bedford High School
- Location: Bedford Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 849 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#25. Amherst Regional High School
- Location: Amherst-Pelham Regional School District, MA
- Enrollment: 858 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#24. Shrewsbury Senior High School
- Location: Shrewsbury Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,835 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#23. Westwood High School
- Location: Westwood Public Schools, MAâ€¢
- Enrollment: 952 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#22. Algonquin Regional High School
- Location: Northborough, MA
- Enrollment: 1,269 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#21. Cambridge Rindge & Latin School
- Location: Cambridge Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,867 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#20. Needham High School
- Location: Needham Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,669 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#19. Sturgis Charter Public School
- Location: Hyannis, MA
- Enrollment: 846 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#18. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School
- Location: Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, MA
- Enrollment: 1,703 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
maroke // Shutterstock
#17. Winchester High School
- Location: Winchester Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,349 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#16. Westford Academy
- Location: Westford Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,567 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#15. Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School
- Location: Sudbury, MA
- Enrollment: 1,513 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#14. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School
- Location: Dover-Sherborn Regional School District, MA
- Enrollment: 657 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#13. Wayland High School
- Location: Wayland Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 831 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#12. Westborough High School
- Location: Westborough Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,178 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#11. Sharon High School
- Location: Sharon Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,139 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Canva
#10. Wellesley Senior High School
- Location: Wellesley Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,406 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Canva
#9. Newton South High School
- Location: Newton Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,837 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Canva
#8. Hopkinton High School
- Location: Hopkinton Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,212 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#7. Belmont High School
- Location: Belmont Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,329 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#6. Newton North High School
- Location: Newton Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 2,098 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Canva
#5. Brookline High School
- Location: Public Schools of Brookline, MA
- Enrollment: 2,087 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#4. Boston Latin School
- Location: Boston Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 2,416 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Canva
#3. Weston High School
- Location: Weston Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 638 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#2. Lexington High School
- Location: Lexington Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 2,273 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Canva
#1. MA Academy for Math & Science School
- Location: Worcester, MA
- Enrollment: 100 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.