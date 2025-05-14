Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Boston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Milton High School
- Location: Milton Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,062 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#24. Arlington High School
- Location: Arlington Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,527 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#23. Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School
- Location: Marlborough, MA
- Enrollment: 966 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#22. The Bromfield School
- Location: Harvard Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 560 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#21. Bedford High School
- Location: Bedford Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 841 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. Westwood High School
- Location: Westwood Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 902 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. Needham High School
- Location: Needham Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,645 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Cambridge Rindge & Latin School
- Location: Cambridge Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,867 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School
- Location: Dover-Sherborn Regional School District, MA
- Enrollment: 669 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Concord Carlisle High School
- Location: Concord, MA
- Enrollment: 1,306 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. Westford Academy
- Location: Westford Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,525 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Winchester High School
- Location: Winchester Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,383 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School
- Location: Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, MA
- Enrollment: 1,683 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Wayland High School
- Location: Wayland Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 824 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Newton South High School
- Location: Newton Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,837 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School
- Location: Sudbury, MA
- Enrollment: 1,484 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Sharon High School
- Location: Sharon Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,143 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Belmont High School
- Location: Belmont Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,364 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Hopkinton High School
- Location: Hopkinton Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,234 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Wellesley Senior High School
- Location: Wellesley Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,412 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Newton North High School
- Location: Newton Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 2,099 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Brookline High School
- Location: Public Schools of Brookline, MA
- Enrollment: 2,087 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Boston Latin School
- Location: Boston Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 2,423 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Lexington High School
- Location: Lexington Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 2,303 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Weston High School
- Location: Weston Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 639 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.