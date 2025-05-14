Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Boston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Milton High School

- Location: Milton Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,062 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. Arlington High School

- Location: Arlington Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,527 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School

- Location: Marlborough, MA

- Enrollment: 966 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. The Bromfield School

- Location: Harvard Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 560 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Bedford High School

- Location: Bedford Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 841 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. Westwood High School

- Location: Westwood Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 902 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. Needham High School

- Location: Needham Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,645 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Cambridge Rindge & Latin School

- Location: Cambridge Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,867 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School

- Location: Dover-Sherborn Regional School District, MA

- Enrollment: 669 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Concord Carlisle High School

- Location: Concord, MA

- Enrollment: 1,306 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Westford Academy

- Location: Westford Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,525 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Winchester High School

- Location: Winchester Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,383 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School

- Location: Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, MA

- Enrollment: 1,683 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Wayland High School

- Location: Wayland Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 824 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Newton South High School

- Location: Newton Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,837 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School

- Location: Sudbury, MA

- Enrollment: 1,484 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Sharon High School

- Location: Sharon Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,143 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Belmont High School

- Location: Belmont Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,364 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Hopkinton High School

- Location: Hopkinton Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,234 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Wellesley Senior High School

- Location: Wellesley Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,412 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Newton North High School

- Location: Newton Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 2,099 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Brookline High School

- Location: Public Schools of Brookline, MA

- Enrollment: 2,087 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Boston Latin School

- Location: Boston Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 2,423 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Lexington High School

- Location: Lexington Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 2,303 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Weston High School

- Location: Weston Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 639 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.