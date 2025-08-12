Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Springfield, Massachusetts metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#3. Community Christian School

- Location: Westfield, MA

- Enrollment: 123 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#2. Pioneer Valley Christian Academy

- Location: Springfield, MA

- Enrollment: 348 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#1. The Hartsbrook School

- Location: Hadley, MA

- Enrollment: 251 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A