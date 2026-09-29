As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a '96 commencement address at Wellesley College, "Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead." If that's the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It's a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, education is key: 1.4 million students enrolled in private high schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. There were about 3,600 private secondary schools nationwide as of 2020.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these private high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to send their kids to better schools. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Massachusetts using 2027 rankings from Niche. Online schools were not included. Niche uses 10 weighted factors for its rankings, including: college enrollment, culture and diversity, parent/student surveys, top enrolled colleges, and student-teacher ratio. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#25. International School of Boston

- Location: Cambridge, MA

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 489 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. The Governor's Academy

- Location: Byfield, MA

- Grades: 9-12

- Enrollment: 408 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Beaver Country Day School

- Location: Chestnut Hill, MA

- Grades: 6-12

- Enrollment: 452 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#22. The Rivers School

- Location: Weston, MA

- Grades: 6-12

- Enrollment: 537 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. The Williston Northampton School

- Location: Easthampton, MA

- Grades: 7-12

- Enrollment: 450 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. St. Sebastian's School

- Location: Needham, MA

- Grades: 7-12

- Enrollment: 390 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#19. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School

- Location: Cambridge, MA

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 1,044 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

LBeddoe // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Belmont Hill School

- Location: Belmont, MA

- Grades: 7-12

- Enrollment: 468 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Brooks School

- Location: North Andover, MA

- Grades: 9-12

- Enrollment: 341 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. The Winsor School

- Location: Boston, MA

- Grades: 5-12

- Enrollment: 450 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

LStockStudio // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Berkshire School

- Location: Sheffield, MA

- Grades: 9-12

- Enrollment: 430 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

maroke // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Northfield Mount Hermon

- Location: Mount Hermon, MA

- Grades: 9-12

- Enrollment: 620 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

maroke // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. British International School of Boston

- Location: Boston (jamaica Plain), MA

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 575 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Springfield Commonwealth Academy

- Location: Springfield, MA

- Grades: 6-12

- Enrollment: 120 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. The Roxbury Latin School

- Location: West Roxbury, MA

- Grades: 7-12

- Enrollment: 304 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. St. Mark's School

- Location: Southborough, MA

- Grades: 9-12

- Enrollment: 372 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

panitanphoto // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Middlesex School

- Location: Concord, MA

- Grades: 9-12

- Enrollment: 429 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

ImageFlow // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Concord Academy

- Location: Concord, MA

- Grades: 9-12

- Enrollment: 431 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

LStockStudio // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Milton Academy

- Location: Milton, MA

- Grades: K-12

- Enrollment: 1,020 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Joyseulay // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Commonwealth School

- Location: Boston, MA

- Grades: 9-12

- Enrollment: 162 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Boston University Academy

- Location: Boston, MA

- Grades: 9-12

- Enrollment: 227 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Noble and Greenough School

- Location: Dedham, MA

- Grades: 7-12

- Enrollment: 631 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Deerfield Academy

- Location: Deerfield, MA

- Grades: 9-12

- Enrollment: 650 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Groton School

- Location: Groton, MA

- Grades: 8-12

- Enrollment: 379 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Phillips Academy Andover

- Location: Andover, MA

- Grades: 9-12

- Enrollment: 1,164 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+