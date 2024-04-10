As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a '96 commencement address at Wellesley College, "Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead." If that's the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.
It's a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, education is key: 1.4 million students enrolled in private high schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. There were about 3,600 private secondary schools nationwide as of 2020.
For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these private high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to send their kids to better schools. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.
Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Massachusetts using 2024 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#30. Wilbraham & Monson Academy
- Location: Wilbraham, MA
- Enrollment: 410 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#29. Stoneleigh-Burnham School
- Location: Greenfield, MA
- Enrollment: 120 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#28. The MacDuffie School
- Location: Granby, MA
- Enrollment: 202 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#27. Miss Hall's School
- Location: Pittsfield, MA
- Enrollment: 192 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#26. Lawrence Academy
- Location: Groton, MA
- Enrollment: 408 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#25. Bancroft School
- Location: Worcester, MA
- Enrollment: 429 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#24. The Governor's Academy
- Location: Byfield, MA
- Enrollment: 415 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#23. Beaver Country Day School
- Location: Chestnut Hill, MA
- Enrollment: 457 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#22. The Rivers School
- Location: Weston, MA
- Enrollment: 525 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#21. The Williston Northampton School
- Location: Easthampton, MA
- Enrollment: 450 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#20. St. Sebastian's School
- Location: Needham, MA
- Enrollment: 380 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#19. Cushing Academy
- Location: Ashburnham, MA
- Enrollment: 380 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#18. Berkshire School
- Location: Sheffield, MA
- Enrollment: 430 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
maroke // Shutterstock
#17. Brooks School
- Location: North Andover, MA
- Enrollment: 346 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#16. Northfield Mount Hermon
- Location: Mount Hermon, MA
- Enrollment: 626 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#15. The Winsor School
- Location: Boston, MA
- Enrollment: 450 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#14. British International School of Boston
- Location: Boston (jamaica Plain), MA
- Enrollment: 543 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#13. The Roxbury Latin School
- Location: West Roxbury, MA
- Enrollment: 307 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#12. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Enrollment: 1,036 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#11. Belmont Hill School
- Location: Belmont, MA
- Enrollment: 465 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Canva
#10. Milton Academy
- Location: Milton, MA
- Enrollment: 1,020 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Canva
#9. Concord Academy
- Location: Concord, MA
- Enrollment: 419 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Canva
#8. Boston University Academy
- Location: Boston, MA
- Enrollment: 234 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#7. Middlesex School
- Location: Concord, MA
- Enrollment: 418 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#6. St. Mark's School
- Location: Southborough, MA
- Enrollment: 385 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Canva
#5. Deerfield Academy
- Location: Deerfield, MA
- Enrollment: 658 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#4. Noble and Greenough School
- Location: Dedham, MA
- Enrollment: 614 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Canva
#3. Groton School
- Location: Groton, MA
- Enrollment: 380 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#2. Commonwealth School
- Location: Boston, MA
- Enrollment: 154 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
Canva
#1. Phillips Academy Andover
- Location: Andover, MA
- Enrollment: 1,187 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Emma Rubin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.