Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Springfield, Massachusetts metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Somers

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 10,164

#24. Hampden

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 4,937

#23. Hazardville

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 6,482

#22. Chicopee

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 55,213

#21. Ludlow

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 20,846

#20. North Granby

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 1,510

#19. Southwood Acres

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 8,154

#18. Granby

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 6,088

#17. Southwick

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 9,222

#16. Easthampton

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 16,103

#15. Westfield

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 40,673

#14. Agawam

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 28,510

#13. West Springfield

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 28,635

#12. Suffield

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 15,636

#11. East Longmeadow

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 16,368

#10. Belchertown

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 15,366

#9. Salmon Brook

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 2,229

#8. South Hadley

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 17,410

#7. Southampton

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 6,212

#6. Granby

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 11,020

#5. Wilbraham

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 14,551

#4. Hadley

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 5,299

#3. Northampton

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 28,640

#2. Longmeadow

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 15,724

#1. Pelham

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 1,332