Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Springfield, Massachusetts metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Somers
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 10,164
#24. Hampden
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 4,937
#23. Hazardville
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 6,482
#22. Chicopee
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 55,213
#21. Ludlow
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 20,846
#20. North Granby
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 1,510
#19. Southwood Acres
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 8,154
#18. Granby
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 6,088
#17. Southwick
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 9,222
#16. Easthampton
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 16,103
#15. Westfield
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 40,673
#14. Agawam
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 28,510
#13. West Springfield
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 28,635
#12. Suffield
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 15,636
#11. East Longmeadow
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 16,368
#10. Belchertown
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 15,366
#9. Salmon Brook
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 2,229
#8. South Hadley
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 17,410
#7. Southampton
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 6,212
#6. Granby
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 11,020
#5. Wilbraham
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 14,551
#4. Hadley
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 5,299
#3. Northampton
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 28,640
#2. Longmeadow
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 15,724
#1. Pelham
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 1,332