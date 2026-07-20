Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in New England Patriots history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Matt Cassel, November 13, 2008

- Stats: 400 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 62 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs NYJ, 31-34 (OT) Loss

- Fantasy points: 36.2

#4. Steve Grogan, September 9, 1979

- Stats: 315 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 38 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs NYJ, 56-3 Win

- Fantasy points: 36.4

#3. Cam Newton, January 3, 2021

- Stats: 242 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 79 Rushing Yards

- Game: NWE vs NYJ, 28-14 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.48

#2. Tom Brady, October 21, 2007

- Stats: 354 Passing Yards, 6 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: NWE vs MIA, 49-28 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.16

#1. Tom Brady, October 18, 2009

- Stats: 380 Passing Yards, 6 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: NWE vs TEN, 59-0 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.2

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Billy Lott, December 9, 1961

- Stats: 86 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 62 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: BOS vs OAK, 35-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 32.8

#4. Rhamondre Stevenson, January 4, 2026

- Stats: 131 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 22 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: NWE vs MIA, 38-10 Win

- Fantasy points: 33.3

#3. Billy Lott, October 22, 1961

- Stats: 51 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 108 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs

- Game: BOS vs BUF, 52-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 33.9

#2. Tony Collins, September 18, 1983

- Stats: 212 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

- Game: NWE vs NYJ, 23-13 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.7

#1. Jonas Gray, November 16, 2014

- Stats: 201 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs

- Game: NWE vs IND, 42-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 44.1

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Stanley Morgan, September 21, 1986

- Stats: 161 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: NWE vs SEA, 31-38 Loss

- Fantasy points: 34.1

#4. Wes Welker, September 25, 2011

- Stats: 217 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 16 Receptions, 20 Targets

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 31-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 35.6

#3. Randy Moss, November 18, 2007

- Stats: 128 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: NWE vs BUF, 56-10 Win

- Fantasy points: 36.8

#2. David Patten, October 21, 2001

- Stats: 117 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: NWE vs IND, 38-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.0

#1. Gino Cappelletti, December 18, 1965

- Stats: 151 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions

- Game: BOS vs HOU, 42-14 Win

- Fantasy points: 43.1