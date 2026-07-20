Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.
Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in New England Patriots history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.
Best Quarterback fantasy games
#5. Matt Cassel, November 13, 2008
- Stats: 400 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 62 Rushing Yards
- Game: NWE vs NYJ, 31-34 (OT) Loss
- Fantasy points: 36.2
#4. Steve Grogan, September 9, 1979
- Stats: 315 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 38 Rushing Yards
- Game: NWE vs NYJ, 56-3 Win
- Fantasy points: 36.4
#3. Cam Newton, January 3, 2021
- Stats: 242 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 79 Rushing Yards
- Game: NWE vs NYJ, 28-14 Win
- Fantasy points: 37.48
#2. Tom Brady, October 21, 2007
- Stats: 354 Passing Yards, 6 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions
- Game: NWE vs MIA, 49-28 Win
- Fantasy points: 38.16
#1. Tom Brady, October 18, 2009
- Stats: 380 Passing Yards, 6 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions
- Game: NWE vs TEN, 59-0 Win
- Fantasy points: 39.2
Best Running Back fantasy games
#5. Billy Lott, December 9, 1961
- Stats: 86 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 62 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: BOS vs OAK, 35-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 32.8
#4. Rhamondre Stevenson, January 4, 2026
- Stats: 131 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 22 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: NWE vs MIA, 38-10 Win
- Fantasy points: 33.3
#3. Billy Lott, October 22, 1961
- Stats: 51 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 108 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs
- Game: BOS vs BUF, 52-21 Win
- Fantasy points: 33.9
#2. Tony Collins, September 18, 1983
- Stats: 212 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs
- Game: NWE vs NYJ, 23-13 Win
- Fantasy points: 39.7
#1. Jonas Gray, November 16, 2014
- Stats: 201 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs
- Game: NWE vs IND, 42-20 Win
- Fantasy points: 44.1
Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games
#5. Stanley Morgan, September 21, 1986
- Stats: 161 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 9 Targets
- Game: NWE vs SEA, 31-38 Loss
- Fantasy points: 34.1
#4. Wes Welker, September 25, 2011
- Stats: 217 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 16 Receptions, 20 Targets
- Game: NWE vs BUF, 31-34 Loss
- Fantasy points: 35.6
#3. Randy Moss, November 18, 2007
- Stats: 128 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 13 Targets
- Game: NWE vs BUF, 56-10 Win
- Fantasy points: 36.8
#2. David Patten, October 21, 2001
- Stats: 117 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets
- Game: NWE vs IND, 38-17 Win
- Fantasy points: 39.0
#1. Gino Cappelletti, December 18, 1965
- Stats: 151 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions
- Game: BOS vs HOU, 42-14 Win
- Fantasy points: 43.1