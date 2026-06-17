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Best draft picks in Boston Celtics history

The draft is a seminal moment for many incoming players. Putting aside competitive stakes, each young athlete's life is irreversibly altered by the fame and fortune that comes with being an NBA player. The exorbitant contract values ensures these players almost never have to worry about personal finances. Plus, these young guns get to play alongside some of their basketball idols for a living. With these high stakes, it's easy to see why the draft is so revered.

Likewise, the fortunes of a city and franchise can be completely transformed by a draft pick. LeBron James, for instance, brought Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years and was also reportedly worth hundreds of millions to the city's downtown economy. It almost goes without saying that Michael Jordan built the Chicago Bulls from the ground up into a championship team whose dynamic would reverberate through the decades.

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Boston Celtics history using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to a formula that approximates their career achievements, career value, and play quality. The formula encompasses Basketball-Reference.com's Hall of Fame probability, career win shares, and value over replacement player, aka VORP. For players drafted before data is available for VORP, half of the player's win shares were used in its place to calculate their Stacker score. Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were given a minimum of 60% for their Hall of Fame probability, indicating a worthy résumé for their time but not up to par with some modern players. Scores were normalized to 100 based on the scoring leader. Keep reading to see where your favorite players fall on the list.

#50. Ryan Gomes

- Stacker score: 3.0

- 50th overall pick in 2005

- Played two seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 19.4 win shares, -1.6 box plus/minus, 1.4 VORP

#49. Brad Lohaus

- Stacker score: 3.2

- 45th overall pick in 1987

- Played one season with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 15.2 win shares, -0.7 box plus/minus, 3.5 VORP

#48. Gerald Green

- Stacker score: 3.2

- 18th overall pick in 2005

- Played three seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 9.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 18.4 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 2.4 VORP

#47. Joe Strawder

- Stacker score: 3.3

- 36th overall pick in 1964

- Career averages: 8.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 10.8 win shares

#46. Steve Kuberski

- Stacker score: 3.4

- 52nd overall pick in 1969

- Played seven seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 5.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 11.4 win shares

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ



#45. Chuck Cooper

- Stacker score: 3.5

- 13th overall pick in 1950

- Played four seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 11.6 win shares

- Accolade

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#44. Kendrick Perkins

- Stacker score: 3.8

- 27th overall pick in 2003

- Played seven seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 5.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 27.9 win shares, -1.9 box plus/minus, 0.6 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2008 NBA Champ



#43. Toby Kimball

- Stacker score: 4.3

- 29th overall pick in 1965

- Played one season with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 6.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 14.2 win shares

#42. Brian Shaw

- Stacker score: 4.9

- 24th overall pick in 1988

- Played two seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 23.8 win shares, -1.0 box plus/minus, 5.3 VORP

- Accolades

--- 3x NBA Champ



#41. Bob Donham

- Stacker score: 5.4

- 25th overall pick in 1950

- Played four seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 6.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 18.0 win shares

#40. Delonte West

- Stacker score: 6.1

- 24th overall pick in 2004

- Played four seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 24.5 win shares, 0.9 box plus/minus, 8.7 VORP

#39. Payton Pritchard

- Stacker score: 6.7

- 26th overall pick in 2020

- Played six seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 29.4 win shares, 1.5 box plus/minus, 8.5 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 0.2%

- Accolades

--- 2024 NBA Champ



#38. Robert Williams

- Stacker score: 6.9

- 27th overall pick in 2018

- Played five seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 7.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 28.3 win shares, 4.6 box plus/minus, 9.6 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2021-22 All-Defensive



#37. Dave Robisch

- Stacker score: 7.1

- 44th overall pick in 1971

- Career averages: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 23.5 win shares

#36. Marcus Smart

- Stacker score: 7.3

- Sixth overall pick in 2014

- Played nine seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 36.2 win shares, -0.5 box plus/minus, 7.6 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 0.0%

- Accolades

--- 2021-22 Def. POY

--- 3x All-Defensive



#35. Terry Rozier

- Stacker score: 7.4

- 16th overall pick in 2015

- Played four seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 13.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 30.6 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 10.1 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 0.0%

#34. Charlie Scott

- Stacker score: 8.1

- 106th overall pick in 1970

- Played two seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 20.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 26.9 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1976 NBA Champ

--- 1970-71 ROY

--- 5x All Star

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#33. Dee Brown

- Stacker score: 8.3

- 19th overall pick in 1990

- Played seven seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 33.4 win shares, 0.8 box plus/minus, 11.6 VORP

#32. Mel Counts

- Stacker score: 8.3

- Ninth overall pick in 1964

- Played two seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 8.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 27.7 win shares

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ



#31. Tony Allen

- Stacker score: 8.6

- 25th overall pick in 2004

- Played six seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 38.7 win shares, 0.3 box plus/minus, 10.4 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2008 NBA Champ

--- 6x All-Defensive



#30. Reggie Lewis

- Stacker score: 9.3

- 22nd overall pick in 1987

- Played six seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 17.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 38.9 win shares, 1.4 box plus/minus, 12.4 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1x All Star



#29. Jon Barry

- Stacker score: 9.4

- 21st overall pick in 1992

- Career averages: 5.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 37.2 win shares, 1.8 box plus/minus, 13.4 VORP

#28. Dwight Powell

- Stacker score: 9.6

- 45th overall pick in 2014

- Career averages: 6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 50.5 win shares, 0.7 box plus/minus, 9.1 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 0.0%

#27. Rick Fox

- Stacker score: 9.8

- 24th overall pick in 1991

- Played six seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 44.7 win shares, 0.0 box plus/minus, 11.7 VORP

- Accolades

--- 3x NBA Champ



#26. Jim Barnett

- Stacker score: 10.0

- Eighth overall pick in 1966

- Played one season with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 33.2 win shares

#25. Kelly Olynyk

- Stacker score: 10.6

- 13th overall pick in 2013

- Played four seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 47.1 win shares, 0.8 box plus/minus, 13.1 VORP

#24. Don Chaney

- Stacker score: 10.7

- 12th overall pick in 1968

- Played nine seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 35.5 win shares

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ

--- 5x All-Defensive



#23. Antoine Walker

- Stacker score: 11.1

- Sixth overall pick in 1996

- Played seven seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 17.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 38.1 win shares, 0.3 box plus/minus, 18.0 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2006 NBA Champ

--- 3x All Star



#22. Jaylen Brown

- Stacker score: 12.4

- Third overall pick in 2016

- Played 10 seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 20.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 47.5 win shares, 0.7 box plus/minus, 14.1 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 8.5%

- Accolades

--- 2024 NBA Champ

--- 2023-24 ECF MVP

--- 2023-24 Finals MVP

--- 2x All-NBA

#21. Chuck Share

- Stacker score: 12.6

- First overall pick in 1950

- Career averages: 8.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 42.0 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1958 NBA Champ



#20. Al Jefferson

- Stacker score: 16.5

- 15th overall pick in 2004

- Played three seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 15.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 71.0 win shares, 1.2 box plus/minus, 21.3 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2013-14 All-NBA



#19. Danny Ainge

- Stacker score: 16.7

- 31st overall pick in 1981

- Played seven seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 71.5 win shares, 1.1 box plus/minus, 21.9 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ

--- 1x All Star



#18. Cedric Maxwell

- Stacker score: 17.7

- 12th overall pick in 1977

- Played eight seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 12.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 78.5 win shares, 1.7 box plus/minus, 22.1 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ

--- 1980-81 Finals MVP



#17. K.C. Jones

- Stacker score: 21.6

- 14th overall pick in 1956

- Played nine seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 38.6 win shares

- Accolades

--- 8x NBA Champ

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#16. Frank Ramsey

- Stacker score: 24.8

- Sixth overall pick in 1953

- Played nine seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 49.2 win shares

- Accolades

--- 7x NBA Champ

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#15. Rajon Rondo

- Stacker score: 26.0

- 21st overall pick in 2006

- Played eight seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 7.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 61.8 win shares, 1.2 box plus/minus, 23.2 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 60.6%

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ

--- 3x AST Champ

--- 2011-12 All-NBA

--- 4x All-Defensive

#14. Tom Sanders

- Stacker score: 27.0

- Eighth overall pick in 1960

- Played 13 seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 9.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 56.5 win shares

- Accolades

--- 8x NBA Champ

--- 1968-69 All-Defensive

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#13. Joe Johnson

- Stacker score: 28.2

- 10th overall pick in 2001

- Played one season with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 16.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 82.9 win shares, 0.4 box plus/minus, 26.5 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 50.6%

- Accolades

--- 2009-10 All-NBA

--- 7x All Star



#12. Jayson Tatum

- Stacker score: 29.0

- Third overall pick in 2017

- Played nine seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 23.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 67.2 win shares, 3.8 box plus/minus, 30.3 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 59.6%

- Accolades

--- 2024 NBA Champ

--- 2021-22 ECF MVP

--- 5x All-NBA

--- 2022-23 AS MVP

#11. Paul Westphal

- Stacker score: 30.4

- 10th overall pick in 1972

- Played three seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 15.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 67.7 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1974 NBA Champ

--- 4x All-NBA

--- 5x All Star

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#10. Jo Jo White

- Stacker score: 30.7

- Ninth overall pick in 1969

- Played nine seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 17.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 54.0 win shares

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ

--- 1975-76 Finals MVP

--- 2x All-NBA

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#9. Tom Heinsohn

- Stacker score: 34.6

- Sixth overall pick in 1956

- Played nine seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 18.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 60.0 win shares

- Accolades

--- 8x NBA Champ

--- 1956-57 ROY

--- 4x All-NBA

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#8. Dave Cowens

- Stacker score: 42.4

- Fourth overall pick in 1970

- Played 10 seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 17.6 PTS, 13.6 REB, 3.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 86.3 win shares

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ

--- 1972-73 MVP

--- 1970-71 ROY

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#7. Kevin McHale

- Stacker score: 42.7

- Third overall pick in 1980

- Played 13 seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 17.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 113.0 win shares, 2.5 box plus/minus, 34.3 VORP

- Accolades

--- 3x NBA Champ

--- 1986-87 All-NBA

--- 6x All-Defensive

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#6. Sam Jones

- Stacker score: 44.4

- Eighth overall pick in 1957

- Played 12 seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 17.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 92.3 win shares

- Accolades

--- 10x NBA Champ

--- 3x All-NBA

--- 5x All Star

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#5. Chauncey Billups

- Stacker score: 44.6

- Third overall pick in 1997

- Career averages: 15.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 120.8 win shares, 3.2 box plus/minus, 43.5 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2004 NBA Champ

--- 2003-04 Finals MVP

--- 3x All-NBA

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#4. John Havlicek

- Stacker score: 56.3

- Ninth overall pick in 1962

- Played 16 seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 20.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 131.7 win shares

- Accolades

--- 8x NBA Champ

--- 1972-73 MBWA NBA MVP

--- 1973-74 Finals MVP

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#3. Paul Pierce

- Stacker score: 58.5

- 10th overall pick in 1998

- Played 15 seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 19.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 150.0 win shares, 3.7 box plus/minus, 65.5 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2008 NBA Champ

--- 2007-08 Finals MVP

--- 4x All-NBA

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#2. Larry Bird

- Stacker score: 62.0

- Sixth overall pick in 1978

- Played 13 seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 24.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 6.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 145.8 win shares, 6.9 box plus/minus, 77.2 VORP

- Accolades

--- 3x NBA Champ

--- 3x MVP

--- 2x Finals MVP

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

#1. Bill Russell

- Stacker score: 65.8

- Second overall pick in 1956

- Played 13 seasons with Boston Celtics

- Career averages: 15.1 PTS, 22.5 REB, 4.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 163.5 win shares

- Accolades

--- 11x NBA Champ

--- 5x MVP

--- 4x TRB Champ

--- Basketball Hall of Fame inductee