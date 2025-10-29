The 30 most popular homes for sale in Worcester

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Worcester metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 667 Grove St, Worcester, MA 01605
- Views: 3,766
- List price: $1,199,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,710
- Price per square foot: $323.18
#2. 32 West St, Paxton, MA 01612
- Views: 2,003
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,308
- Price per square foot: $210.24
#3. 68 Pleasant St, Berlin, MA 01503
- Views: 1,979
- List price: $799,999
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,507
- Price per square foot: $228.11
#4. 3 Flagg Dr, Leicester, MA 01524
- Views: 1,880
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,840
- Price per square foot: $136.72
#5. 26 Maple St, Northborough, MA 01532
- Views: 1,874
- List price: $695,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,700
- Price per square foot: $408.82
#6. 26 Browne Rd, Shrewsbury, MA 01545
- Views: 1,873
- List price: $499,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $250.00
#7. 262 Parkerville Rd, Southborough, MA 01772
- Views: 1,701
- List price: $679,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,632
- Price per square foot: $416.61
#8. 114 Grafton St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545
- Views: 1,646
- List price: $715,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,292
- Price per square foot: $311.95
#9. 3 Candlewood Ln, Southborough, MA 01772
- Views: 1,608
- List price: $1,099,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,564
- Price per square foot: $308.61
#10. 515 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545
- Views: 1,523
- List price: $789,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,748
- Price per square foot: $287.45
#11. 19 Forest Dr, Auburn, MA 01501
- Views: 1,513
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 994
- Price per square foot: $352.01
#12. 17 Oak St, Westborough, MA 01581
- Views: 1,481
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,984
- Price per square foot: $302.37
#13. 73 Potter Hill Rd, Grafton, MA 01519
- Views: 1,450
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,518
- Price per square foot: $178.71
#14. 198 South St, Northborough, MA 01532
- Views: 1,424
- List price: $929,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,080
- Price per square foot: $301.62
#15. 8 Arch St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545
- Views: 1,403
- List price: $974,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,196
- Price per square foot: $305.04
#16. 21 Lordvale Blvd, # 406 Grafton, MA 01536
- Views: 1,319
- List price: $359,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,335
- Price per square foot: $268.91
#17. 9 Ball Hill Rd, Princeton, MA 01541
- Views: 1,311
- List price: $540,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,857
- Price per square foot: $290.79
#18. 31 Oak St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545
- Views: 1,305
- List price: $775,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,710
- Price per square foot: $208.89
#19. 468 Grafton St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545
- Views: 1,298
- List price: $1,195,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,314
- Price per square foot: $360.59
#20. 11 Skylar Dr, Southborough, MA 01772
- Views: 1,284
- List price: $1,300,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 5,022
- Price per square foot: $258.86
#21. 281 Whitney St, Northborough, MA 01532
- Views: 1,276
- List price: $749,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,019
- Price per square foot: $371.42
#22. 28 Cascade Rd, Worcester, MA 01602
- Views: 1,270
- List price: $330,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,400
- Price per square foot: $235.71
#23. 6 Moore Ave, Worcester, MA 01602
- Views: 1,270
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,149
- Price per square foot: $244.30
#24. 56 Ireta Rd, Shrewsbury, MA 01545
- Views: 1,256
- List price: $825,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,972
- Price per square foot: $418.36
#25. 2 Dustin St, Spencer, MA 01562
- Views: 1,255
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,855
- Price per square foot: $161.73
#26. 22 Audubon Rd, Worcester, MA 01602
- Views: 1,250
- List price: $649,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,887
- Price per square foot: $167.20
#27. 1 Valley View Dr, Grafton, MA 01536
- Views: 1,244
- List price: $1,119,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,665
- Price per square foot: $305.32
#28. 4 Crest Ave, Worcester, MA 01607
- Views: 1,242
- List price: $540,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,051
- Price per square foot: $263.29
#29. 50 Hartford Ave, E Mendon, MA 01756
- Views: 1,220
- List price: $360,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,972
- Price per square foot: $182.56
#30. 33 Lakeside Dr, Shrewsbury, MA 01545
- Views: 1,215
- List price: $834,050
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,426
- Price per square foot: $243.45
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.