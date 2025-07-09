25 Investigates: Woburn schools took months to investigate sexual harassment claims, family says

WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn grandmother is calling for change, claiming her granddaughter’s report of sexual harassment by another student at school took months to investigate.

Kathleen Gallagher told 25 Investigates the incident happened in January at Woburn Memorial High School. Gallagher, the grandmother of a 15-year-old student, says her granddaughter was not adequately protected following an incident in January where another student allegedly attempted to sexually assault her in a stairwell.

“Things have to change. This can’t continue,” Gallagher said, emphasizing the need for better protection for victims.

Gallagher says she received a call from the school describing the incident involving her granddaughter and another student.

“He tried to kiss her, he leaned her against the wall, he tried to put his hand down her pants,” Gallagher said.

She says surveillance video showed her granddaughter trying to escape from the student.

“You could see her wristlet flying,” she recalled. “You could see her feet shuffling, trying to get away from him.”

The school reported the incident to the school resource officer, who noted in a police report that during that same week, seven other juvenile females also reported similar activity involving the same male student.

“Seven other victims, besides my granddaughter,” Gallagher said. “I couldn’t believe it. Why has nobody investigated this? If they had, maybe this wouldn’t have happened to my granddaughter.”

Woburn Public Schools declined an on-camera interview with 25 Investigates, but sent a written statement, saying the district took “appropriate action on every report of sexual harassment,” and that “any report or inference to the contrary is simply not accurate.”

Superintendent Matt Crowley added the accused student was immediately removed from school.

“I can assure you that the Woburn Public Schools took appropriate action on every report of sexual harassment it received and investigated all complaints it received of sexual harassment. Any report or inference to the contrary is simply not accurate,” Crowley said.

Gallagher says that removal only lasted a couple of weeks. After the student returned, she says the school created a safety plan to separate them. But that plan didn’t always work, she said.

“She would call me crying and screaming, ‘I saw him. I saw him,’” Gallagher told 25 Investigates.

Gallagher filed a Title IX complaint in January. Records obtained by 25 Investigates show the school district initiated the investigation in February but didn’t finalize its investigation until early June — just weeks before the end of the school year.

“That’s a very long time for a child who’s been harassed to have to wonder, ‘What will happen when I go to school today?’” said Jetta Bernier of the nonprofit Enough Abuse, which works to prevent child sexual abuse in schools.

Bernier says peer-on-peer sexual misconduct is a growing concern. A 2019 study published in the journal Child Maltreatment found the majority of child sexual abuse cases — nearly 77% involving boys and 70% involving girls — are perpetrated by other juveniles.

“There’s been very little training for staff about how to identify these kinds of behaviors and how to respond appropriately,” Bernier said.

The Title IX investigation supported the granddaughter’s claims, finding her statements credible and sufficient evidence that the alleged conduct occurred.

Gallagher hopes for better protection for her granddaughter and other students in the future.

“There’s an end goal to this,” Gallagher said. “To make sure this doesn’t happen to somebody else, and that my granddaughter is protected next year when she goes back to school.”

The superintendent said he appreciates the courage of the student who came forward and noted that under Massachusetts law, schools cannot suspend a student for more than 90 days in cases of student-to-student harassment.

Here is the full statement from Woburn Public Schools

<i>Dear Ms. Kavanaugh: Thank you for your inquiry. The District received a complaint of sexual harassment involving a student earlier this year. The Woburn Public Schools took immediate supportive measures to ensure both the physical and emotional safety of the victim, including immediate removal of the accused student from school, notification to the police, and promptly initiating an investigation consistent with the requirements of Title IX. The investigation was thorough and ensured that the rights of both the alleged victim and the accused were protected. In regard to a report of other victims, I can assure you that the Woburn Public Schools took appropriate action on every report of sexual harassment it received and investigated all complaints it received of sexual harassment. Any report or inference to the contrary is simply not accurate. The Woburn Public Schools appreciates the strength and courage of the student who came forward to report this incident. This student is, and will continue to be, a valued member of our school community. We are committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all students. When individuals engage in behavior that violates those expectations, we take it seriously, and respond accordingly. The Woburn Public Schools thoroughly investigates and addresses the allegations, and imposes consequences, including removal from school, for those found to have engaged in such behaviors. Although student privacy laws prevent me from sharing the specific consequences imposed in this case, I would note that in instances of student-to-student sexual harassment, Massachusetts discipline law prevents school districts from imposing a suspension for more than 90 school days and from imposing a suspension that carries over from one school year to the next. At this time, I have shared all of the information that state and federal laws regarding student privacy permit me to share. Woburn Public Schools staff will continue to promptly and proactively address any allegation that may pose a threat to the safety and well-being of our students. Sincerely, Matthew T. Crowley Superintendent Woburn Public Schools</i>

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group