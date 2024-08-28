25 Investigates: Questions remain around timeline leading to deadly crash after Gillette concert

FOXBORO, Mass. — 25 Investigates is working to establish a timeline of events leading up to the moment a man allegedly stole an SUV from Gillette Stadium and then caused a deadly crash.

The crash killed 10-year-old Jaylen Bush-Victorian.

Norfolk County prosecutors say the suspect, Michael Escolas was wearing a bracelet from the Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Saturday night.

When he was arrested, Escolas was apparently not clear about his own whereabouts.

Escolas allegedly told investigators he’d been drinking at “concert events” since around 1 in the afternoon.

25 Investigates asked the Norfolk County DA’s Office if they knew whether Escolas was ever inside the stadium, for how long, and whether he was served alcohol there.

The DA’s office said they are still collecting digital and other evidence to establish a timeline. They wouldn’t comment beyond that.

We also asked Gillette Stadium if they knew whether this suspect was served alcohol at the concert, how much was in there, and if by chance he might have been asked to leave. Stadium officials continue to direct us back to investigators.

10-year-old killed in Plainville crash after suspect stole SUV near concert at Gillette Stadium

