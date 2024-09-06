25 Investigates: Feds met with State Medical Examiner prior to arrest in Sandra Birchmore case

STOUGHTON, Mass. — More than a week after Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Josh Levy announced the indictment of former Stoughton Police Officer Matthew Farwell, 38, of North Easton for the alleged killing of Sandra Birchmore in Canton, the manner of death on Birchmore’s death certificate still reads “suicide”.

25 Investigates has learned FBI agents who investigated Birchmore’s death met with Massachusetts Chief Medical examiner Dr. Mindy J. Hull for several hours on August 16, 9 days before Farwell’s arrest, to notify her that their new findings contradicted her office’s determination that Birchmore died from “asphyxia by hanging.”

Two sources briefed on the meeting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told investigative reporter Ted Daniel that FBI agents shared new evidence they uncovered and discussed technical aspects of the OCME’s May 2021 suicide ruling. Federal court documents allege Farwell made “it appear” Birchmore took her own life.

State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office first investigated Birchmore’s death when Canton Police received a report that she failed to show up for work on February 4, 2021.

Birchmore was found in her apartment seated on the floor with a duffle bag strap tied around her neck and attached to a closet door. Birchmore was pregnant and had told Farwell he was the father of the child.

Dedham-based attorney and former prosecutor Djuna Perkins said the M.E.’s determination that Birchmore hung herself would have been based on an autopsy and any information the DA’s office shared with the medical examiner about the case.

“Including things from the crime scene, witness testimony,” Perkins said, “The first question I would have is: how much information did the medical examiner have when they first made that determination?”

A state police report from March 2021 reveals Farwell admitted to having a sexual relationship with Birchmore and a friend of Birchmore’s told a state police investigator that Birchmore was pregnant with Farwell’s child and he “did not seem happy about the pregnancy.” Another report from the state police investigation references surveillance video that shows a masked Farwell entering Birchmore’s apartment building 3 days before her body was discovered.

“I think it’s a really important question to ask: Whether or not the district attorney and the state police shared sufficient information with the medical examiner, and even if they did, and the medical examiner was still saying, ‘No, I think this is suicide.’ How much did they challenge that decision?” Perkins said.

Part of the new evidence collected by the U.S. Attorney’s Office includes an analysis from Dr. William Smock, Chair of the National Medical Advisory Committee for the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention.

Dr. Smock “cited Birchmore’s hyoid bone fracture, the pattern imprint injury on her chest, abrasions on her nose, and the broken necklace, among other evidence, that led him to conclude… that Birchmore’s death was a homicide,” according to federal court documents.

The hyoid bone is a horseshoe-shaped bone located at the front of the neck.

25 Investigates contacted the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) Tuesday to ask if Dr. Hull was reevaluating Birchmore’s manner of death.

OCME spokesperson Elaine Driscoll responded with this statement:

“The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of forensic pathology and death investigation services with professionalism, integrity, and compassion. We are also committed to providing accurate and impartial conclusions. Cause and manner of death in every case, including Ms. Birchmore’s, is based upon information available to the OCME at the time of the determination. The physical evidence and pathology concerning Ms. Birchmore’s tragic and untimely death will be robustly analyzed and debated during the legal proceedings with the full cooperation and participation of our highly skilled and experienced medical examiners. As with every case, the OCME will review its findings as new information arises and awaits access to any newly established evidence developed by federal and state authorities.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

