2 people killed in Norway after shooter opens fire on hunting party

HALDEN, Norway — Two people were killed and another seriously injured Sunday when a shooter opened fire on a hunting party in southern Norway, police said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is not believed to be part of the hunting party, police said in a statement. The injured victim was flown to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting occurred near Halden, which is about 96 kilometers (60 miles) from Oslo and near the Swedish border.

Other details were not immediately available.

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