Lawrence police seeking public’s help in search for missing person

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The Lawrence Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing person.

Jonathan Cabrera was last seen in town and is not believed to be in danger, police say.

No specific details regarding Cabrera were shared.

“They have not been in contact with their family, and we are attempting to locate them and put them in touch with their family, and check their well-being,” police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 978-794-5900.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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