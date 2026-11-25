CAIRO — Two Libyan naval officers died from wounds sustained in a weekend Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian warship moored in eastern Libya, Libyan authorities said.

The two men were pronounced dead Tuesday evening.

They were wounded in the Sunday drone attack at the Benghazi Naval Base, the self-styled Libyan National Army, or LNA, said in a statement late Tuesday.

The LNA vows reprisal

The LNA’s General Command vowed to retaliate “at the appropriate time and place, and by the appropriate means.”

Commanded by strongman Gen. Khalifa Hifter, the LNA is the most powerful group in Libya, a country fractured by years of civil war and chaos. It controls the country’s eastern and southern parts and has close relations with Russia.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said forces deployed seven drones in the operation that struck the Russian navy corvette on Sunday. Libyan authorities said the ship had docked at the base to refuel and resupply.

An initial investigation found that several Ukrainian sea drones were launched against the ship from a base operated by Ukrainian forces in western Libya, according to the two officials, who were briefed on the investigation.

At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two struck the corvette, a smaller warship designed to patrol coastal waters and escort other vessels, the officials said. One of them said at least 10 people, including Libyan and Russian nationals, were wounded.

The officials, who are affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

Strike pushes Russia-Ukraine war into a new combat zone

The strike has brought the Russia-Ukraine war to a new battleground, thousands of miles from Europe. It exposed how Moscow and Kyiv are using the fractured north African country as a theater for their wider confrontation.

Oil-rich Libya, a strategically useful Mediterranean coastline and borders six nations, has had a fractured political landscape for over a decade. Its two administrations are backed by rival foreign powers.

The internationally recognized government in Tripoli has cultivated ties with Ukraine and its Western allies, partly to support its efforts to stay in power, and to deter the flow of people hoping to reach Europe as migrants. It is backed by an array of loosely allied armed groups and militias.

In eastern Libya, there is the government of Prime Minister Ossama Hammad, whose powerful ally is Hifter.

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