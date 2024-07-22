2 firefighters hospitalized as smoke pours from Avon recycling plant

Firefighters battled the heat and smoky conditions at a recycling plant on Monday morning.

Crews responding to a box alarm on Ledin Drive around 8:20 a.m. found smoke pouring from a recycling plant. Due to the heat and size of the building, Avon officials ordered a third alarm. Companies from several surrounding towns assisted Avon firefighters at the scene, including 7 fire engines, 4 ladder companies, and 5 ambulances.

Two firefighters were transported to an area hospital for heat-related illnesses, according to Avon Fire Chief David Charest. They are expected to be okay.

Video shows black smoke billowing from the facility.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

Avon recycling plant fire

