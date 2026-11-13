Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will soon celebrate its 100th edition: Which stars are in the lineup?

NEW YORK — Megan Moroney,Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and JoJo will help celebrate the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year, a lineup that includes a record-breaking, very appropriate 100 inflatables in the sky, including Bluey, Mickey Mouse and Hello Kitty.

The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day in all time zones and will feature a tribute to Dolly Parton led by Megan Hilty, and special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, all leading the way for Santa Claus.

Performances will also include EJAE, Indigo Girls, Natalie Merchant, Baha Men, Natasha Bedingfield, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Feid, Mckenna Grace, Icona Pop, Il Volo, Wyclef Jean, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, RIIZE and Smash Mouth.

The familiar TV hosts — Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from the “Today” show — will return on NBC and Peacock. A Spanish-language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by the network’s Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow.

“For our 100th parade, we’re creating a celebration of unprecedented scale and will deliver an unforgettable Thanksgiving for millions across the country,” said Sharon Otterman, Macy’s chief marketing officer, in a statement.

New balloons and inflatable elements include Bluey, Buckaroo Bob the Minion, Earl the Squirrel, Hello Kitty Big Apple, Joe Cool & Woodstock from “Peanuts,” Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey, Underdog and a new balloonicle, Fuzzyeti’s Fur Wheel Drive by Levi’s. Macy’s Studios also created Billie Brightpaw for the centennial lineup, described as a cheerful and curious bear.

New floats in the 2026 parade lineup include Dashing All the Way with DoorDash; Hogwarts Holiday with HBO; Mr. Peanut Power Plant with Planters; Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs with Purina Dog Chow; Road Trip to Parade with GEICO; and Macy’s Tony Sarg’s Amazing Marionettes.

There also will be iconic characters from past parades, including Angry Birds’ Red, Arthur, Bugs Bunny, Bullwinkle J. Moose, Curious George, Adventure Time’s Finn & Jake, Jimmy Neutron, Popeye & Olive Oyl & Swee’Pea, Pink Panther, Poppy from “Trolls,” Scooby-Doo, Sonic the Hedgehog, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Wild Thing.

“Few holiday traditions capture the excitement of Thanksgiving morning quite like Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president at NBC & Peacock, in a statement.

The parade will be preceded by a new documentary, “America’s Parade: 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” set to air Nov. 20 on NBC and begin streaming the next day on Peacock. The film will be “celebrating the people, artistry and imagination behind the tradition,” blending archival moments with a look at preparations for the milestone march. It will include interviews with previous performers like Billy Porter and Andrew Rannells.

This year’s marching bands will represent schools from Indiana, Tennessee, South Carolina, Hawaii, Texas, Alabama, Connecticut, Illinois, as well as the New York Police Department Marching Band and Macy’s Great American Marching Band, which represents students from all 50 states.

There will also be performances from Maria Verdeja School of the Arts, The Divine Nine Unity Step Team, Native Pride Productions, Spirit of America Cheer and Spirit of America Dance.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade made its debut in 1924 and has become an annual tradition and hallmark of the holiday season, with the exception of a three-year break during World War II.

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