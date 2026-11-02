How My Chemical Romance's 'The Black Parade' hit No. 1 in the US, 20 years later

NEW YORK — It's official: The influential New Jersey rock outfit My Chemical Romance has the No. 1 record in the U.S., having topped the all-genre Billboard 200 for the first time in their career. It just happens to be with an album that is two decades old.

"The Black Parade (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)," a new reissue of their career-defining rock opera, 2006's "The Black Parade," is No. 1, Billboard announced Sunday.

Upon its initial release, the album cemented My Chemical Romance's shift from mainstays of the emo scene to mainstream recognition, becoming one of the most inventive bands of the 21st century. Twenty years on, it continues to resonate with nostalgic fans and new ones.

Why didn't ‘The Black Parade' hit No. 1 in 2006?

Competition was stiff. Back in 2006, the soundtrack to Disney's "Hannah Montana" was released the same week, selling 281,000 copies in the U.S., according to Nielsen SoundScan. "The Black Parade" debuted at No. 2 with 240,000 copies. (Compare that to their previous album, 2004's "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge," with a best sales week of 38,000 copies, and it was a massive commercial leap for the then-still alternative band.)

“It’s hard to go up against that type of a dedicated fan base, for Miley (Cyrus), Disney and pop music,” says Paige Owens, author of “500 Essential Emo Albums.”

“The Black Parade” is also an unusual, hyperambitious release. Back in 2006, when My Chemical Romance’s contemporaries were still playing in emo tropes, the band released a rock opera for outsiders — replete with world-building, characters, narrative, costumes and spectacle, covering themes of mortality, legacy, resilience and defiance.

And sonically, it was a giant step forward: a '70s rock-inspired release filtered through the metallic noodling of guitarist Ray Toro, the punk rock ethos of its other guitarist Frank Iero and the unmistakable tenor of frontman and mastermind Gerard Way. Comparisons to various classic rock greats, including David Bowie and Queen, were frequent. Critical acclaim followed. "All of those things are familiar," says Jason Pettigrew, former editor-in-chief of "Alternative Press." "But they were also recontextualized with something remarkably contemporary."

Why did it hit No. 1 now, 20 years later?

There are a few reasons. “The Black Parade” was re-released with 20 physical variants and six bonus tracks last week, which inspires sales, encourages collectability and fosters a sense of exclusivity among fans.

According to industry data and analytics company Luminate, it earned 78,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. last week, up 653% from the previous week. That was largely driven by pure album sales, which accounted for 68,000 units, a figure up 2,082% from the previous week.

Pettigrew points to a few other factors: The band broke up for a period in the 2010s, driving interest in a reunion. They stopped releasing records after 2010's "Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys," inspiring fans to return to their early material. But that wouldn't add up to much if "The Black Parade" "sounded like everybody else's records," he says. "They made the big gestures."

In addition to the release, the band embarked on an extensive anniversary tour for the album, playing in some of their biggest venues yet. But instead of simply resurrecting the album on stage, they breathed new life into it, “expanding the lore and conceptualization behind the record,” says Owens, with new characters, set designs and even a fictional language. “I don't think we'd see the same excitement or attention around ‘The Black Parade’ if it weren’t for these live shows building off their initial vision.”

Pettigrew agrees. “They reframe their masterpiece into essentially a Broadway show with very dark undertones of the current political situation of the world,” he said. “They’ve completely raised the bar in terms of possibilities and conviction.”

Do old albums and their reissues typically top the charts?

It's a good question, and lately, the answer appears to be yes. In 2026 alone, Beyoncé's “B’Day,” The Beatles' “Rubber Soul” and Mac Miller's “The Divine Feminine” have all returned to the top 10 on the Billboard 200, though no catalog title had claimed the top spot until “The Black Parade.”

According to Billboard, "The Black Parade" marks the longest wait for an album to hit No. 1 after release. My Chemical Romance's 20-year stretch overtakes country star Toby Keith, whose "35 Biggest Hits" hit No. 1 in the wake of his 2024 death, nearly 16 years after the album's initial release.

Who is connecting with ‘The Black Parade’ two decades later? And why?

Pettigrew argues both nostalgic audiences and newer, younger fans coming to the music for the first time helped power the recent sales. “Those guys had vision,” he said, and anyone can connect to their symbolism, which appeals directly to “disenfranchised people.”

Streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music play a role, too. Younger generations of fans have discovered “The Black Parade” years after its initial release — and many don't seem to mind that the record came out decades ago, sometimes before they were born.

"One of the silver linings of living in a streaming world is that it's very apparent that young people today do not care when something is in their hands," said Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, whose band opened for MCR on their 2025 "The Black Parade" stadium tour. "I'm a firm believer in the idea that if something is new to you, it is new."

Gibbard says My Chemical Romance are "absolutely" the best example of a veteran band experiencing an explosion of interest decades after their biggest release. He also says his own band has benefited from new, younger audiences discovering their catalog: Death Cab for Cutie was able to play arenas instead of their usual theaters when they took their career-defining albums, 2003's "Transatlanticism," and later, 2005's "Plans," on an anniversary run.

“I was not listening to John Coltrane when I was 12 years old, but at the point that his music came into my life and started to really move me, I was just glad it was there,” he said. “I think a lot of young people seem to have that attitude.”

In the case of My Chemical Romance's “The Black Parade,” they certainly do.

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