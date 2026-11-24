PARIS — Gisèle Pelicot says she is deeply shocked that a Paris publishing house used nude images taken of her by her rapist ex-husband as promotional materials for a book that examines her watershed fight for justice.

The 73-year-old Pelicot became an icon of courage and feminist causes during the drugging-and-rape trial in 2024 that convicted all 51 of the accused men, including her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot.

In a statement to BFMTV, Gisèle Pelicot denounced the book, “Emprises,” and the publisher’s use of intimate photos in promoting it. The broadcaster published extracts of the statement on Monday.

“I am deeply shocked that images of the most private aspects of my life could be exhibited and exploited for commercial gain," the statement said, according to BFMTV. “I refuse to let my private life be used as a selling point."

The nude images of Pelicot were apparently taken by Dominique Pelicot and were part of the court case that saw him sentenced to 20 years in prison, said Christophe Bigot, a lawyer for Gisèle Pelicot, speaking Tuesday to The Associated Press.

Bigot said he has seen the images and that they show Gisèle Pelicot alone, without the men convicted for rapes and sexual assaults while she was unconscious, knocked out with drugs that Dominique Pelicot slipped into her food and drink.

Gisèle Pelicot's statement also criticized the book itself, saying it “describes scenes of me being raped and gives an interpretation of my life that is unbearable.”

“Above all, I refuse to let my story be re-written to suggest that I was complicit with what I was subjected to,” she said, according to the statement extracts.

“Today, I find myself humiliated, exposed and hurt once again. As if the ordeal of the trial hadn’t been enough!”

The publisher, Éditions Tinbad, didn’t respond Tuesday to emailed questions. On its website, Tinbad acknowledged that promotional efforts had been “unfortunate and ill-suited." It offered “our sincerest apologies” to Pelicot and to author Sabine Prokhoris.

It said that it won’t print any additional runs of the book beyond the 280 copies now in the hands of its distributor, and that it will stop promoting it. But it said that “absolutely no images of her being raped or video of a pornographic nature were sent to the press."

The weekly newspaper Le Canard enchainé first reported last week that the publisher sent photos and videos of Gisèle Pelicot to several media outlets. The newspaper described the images as pornographic and said they were taken by Dominique Pelicot.

It quoted Tinbad's publisher as saying: “Of course we don’t have Mrs. Pelicot’s permission to distribute these photos. That is why we sent them to you solely for private, informational purposes.”

The police evidence against Dominique Pelicot included his library of images documenting years of abuse — more than 20,000 photos and videos in all, stored on computer drives and catalogued in folders marked "abuse," "her rapists," "night alone" and other titles.

He and all but one of his co-defendants were convicted of sexually assaulting Gisèle Pelicot over a period of nearly a decade. The other co-defendant was convicted of drugging and raping his own wife with Dominique Pelicot’s help.

Gisèle Pelicot became a hero to many in France and beyond for courageously demanding that all the evidence be heard in open court, waiving her right to anonymity as a survivor of sexual abuse and insisting that shame should fall on her abusers, not her.

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