BET Awards: Druski to make history as youngest host as show honors Lauryn Hill and Teyana Taylor

LOS ANGELES — Druski will make history as the youngest host of the BET Awards on Sunday, where Lauryn Hill and Teyana Taylor will be honored along with stars such as Cardi B, Doechii and Queen Latifah who are expected to take the stage.

Druski will surpass Kevin Hart, who previously held the distinction as the BET Award's youngest host when he emceed in 2011.

The 31-year-old comedian and digital creator will host the ceremony live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EDT.

Who is nominated?

Cardi B leads this year's BET Awards with six nominations, while Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist earned five nods each. Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean and Latto follow with four nominations apiece.

The album of the year race includes Cardi B’s “Am I the Drama?,” Clipse’s “Let God Sort Em Out,” J. Cole’s “The Fall-Off,” Leon Thomas’ “Mutt Deluxe: Heel,” Mariah the Scientist’s “Hearts Sold Separately,” Tyler, the Creator’s “Don’t Tap the Glass,” Bruno Mars’ “The Romantic,” and Wale’s “everything is a lot.”

Several of the year’s biggest hits are also in contention for song of the year, including Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” Leon Thomas’ “Mutt,” Doechii’s “Denial Is a River,” and Mariah the Scientist’s “Burning Blue.”

Who are the show’s performers?

The first wave of performers includes Cardi B, Common, Doechii, Don Toliver, French Montana, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Queen Latifah, Rick Ross, Tems, T.I. and The War And Treaty.

Hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte returns as the show’s announcer.

Who will host the show?

Druski is expected to bring his improvisational style and internet-born comedy to the BET Awards stage.

He became one of entertainment's fastest-rising stars through his viral sketches before expanding into sold-out comedy tours and collaborations with artists including Drake and Snoop Dogg, as well as appearances alongside figures like Tom Brady and Timothée Chalamet.

“I grew up watching the BET Awards,” Druski said. “To know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history. But I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage.”

Who will receive special honors?

Hill will receive the Living Legend Icon Award, which recognizes pioneers whose work has remained culturally essential across generations. She first emerged as a member of the Fugees before releasing her landmark solo debut, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” a genre-defying album that became one of the most influential recordings in hip-hop and R&B history.

BET called Hill “the very definition of a living legend,” crediting her with reshaping music while inspiring generations of artists.

Taylor, who starred in “One Battle After Another,” will receive the Icon of the Year Award, recognizing a creative force whose influence is shaping culture today. She has evolved from a multiplatinum recording artist into an award-winning actor, director, producer and choreographer.

Music executive Sylvia Rhone will receive the Ultimate Icon Award for her groundbreaking leadership and lasting impact on the music industry.

Rhone made history as the first Black woman to lead a major record company owned by a Fortune 500 corporation. During a career spanning decades, she helped develop artists including Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Tracy Chapman, Brandy, Erykah Badu, Kid Cudi, Future, Travis Scott and Giveon.

Are there any other standout nominees?

The awards will feature award categories including the Pulse Award for creator and content series and the Fashion Vanguard Award for cultural impact in fashion.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.