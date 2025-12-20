Cannabutter is a great way to spice up your recipes. However, sometimes you can make cannabutter that isn't potent enough, ruining your experience. Your cannabutter may be weak because of some fixable ratio mistakes during preparation.

According to Metatech Insights, the cannabis-infused food market is projected to reach $46.93 billion by 2035. A lot of people are cooking with cannabis to get more than just a sugar high.

However, most people struggle with underwhelming results. You can feel disappointed when you realize your cannabutter isn't as strong as it should be. Luckily, there are ways you can fix weak cannabutter potency.

How to Work Out the Potency of Cannabutter

To work out your cannabutter potency, figure out the potency of the weed you want to use. The strength of cannabinoids in your product helps you create a dosage plan.

Next, follow the following formula for dosing:

Multiply your weed's THC percentage by the number of grams of weed you're using

Multiply the result by 1,000 to change the grams to milligrams

Divide the total THC, in milligrams, by the number of tablespoons of fat you want to infuse

If you follow these calculations carefully when dosing, you can improve cannabutter strength. As a result, you can make a cannabidiol product that achieves your desired experience.

Does Cannabutter Lose Its Potency?

While you can make potent cannabutter, this potency can reduce over time. If your weed butter is exposed to air, light, and heat, its THC content can degrade.

Always store your cannabutter properly to maintain its potency. When storing, find a cool, dark location. The place should be dry to prevent bacteria and mold growth.

Store your cannabutter in an airtight container in the refrigerator, where it can last for 2-3 weeks. If you want to store it for longer, keep it in a freezer.

What Are Some Common Cannabutter Ratio Mistakes?

Making mistakes can spoil your butter and your flowers, ruining your experience. Here are some cannabutter common mistakes you should avoid:

Not Decarboxylating the Cannabis

It's a mistake to cook butter with raw, loose weed. Not only will your cannabutter taste terrible, but it won't activate your THC, meaning you won't get high.

Raw weed has acid forms of cannabinoids like CBD, CBH, and THC. Decarboxylation changes these acids into an ingredient your body can use, boosting cannabis butter effects.

If you want maximum potency, always decarboxylate before infusing your butter.

Over-Grinding

A quality hand grinder easily breaks down your bud before cooking. Grinding works because a larger surface area increases the rate of decarb.

However, sometimes you can over-grind. Over-grinding allows a lot of weed material to get into your recipe, making it bitter.

When using your hand grinder, break up the weed consistently.

Overcooking Your Weed

Sometimes, you can cook your weed for a long time to get a lot of THC out of your weed. However, overheating THC is a mistake.

If you expose your weed to too much heat, you risk cooking the THC. Too much heat will convert THC to CBN.

While CBN is a similar cannabinoid, it isn't psychoactive, lowering the potency of your cannabutter. Low and slow cooking is key to enhancing cannabutter flavor.

Using Too Much Cannabis When Cooking

Just because you can smoke a certain volume of cannabis doesn't mean you can eat the same amount. Edibles digest differently in your body and take time to ramp up.

If you overdo it, it can make you too high. Ensure you find the right concentration through practice.

As you're starting, less is more.

Infusing Cannabutter Without Water

When cooking cannabis butter, you can mix the butter with the marijuana without adding water. Although you can make cannabutter without water, it isn't recommended.

Adding water to your butter keeps the temperature down. This process stops the butter from burning. Burnt cannabis butter tastes awful and has no potency since THC begins to degrade at about 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

A filter provides effortless straining for butter, oil, or tincture, and water will wash out the green color. It also prevents the cannabutter from having too herbal a flavor.

Ensure you maintain at least a 50:50 ratio of water to butter as you cook. If you notice water evaporating during cooking, the butter may be reaching too close to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Ensure you add a bit more water to the butter infusion.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Do You Infuse Canna Butter For?

If you want to achieve full cannabutter potency, infuse it for 2 to 3 hours over very low heat. The slow boiling process allows time for the THC and CBD to decarboxylate and then bind effectively to the fat molecules in the butter.

Stir the mixture occasionally to prevent burning. Once you're done with the infusion, strain the mixture through a layer of cheesecloth or a fine-mesh strainer into a container to remove the spent cannabis material.

What Makes Edibles Hit Stronger?

The effects of edible cannabis can be more intense than inhaling the dose of dried cannabis for some people. When you ingest cannabutter, your liver turns the THC into a stronger form.

As a result, both the THC from the weed and the stronger form of THC produced by your liver can increase the intensity of the high. For your first attempts, start with cannabutter that contains not more than 2.5 mg of THC.

How Do I Know My Cannabutter Is Ready?

You can tell your cannabutter is done by how it looks. If the top of the mix turns from being watery to dark and glossy, your edible is ready.

Once you strain, the hot liquid butter won't have streaks. It will be uniformly colored.

Additionally, well-done cannabutter will solidify into a firm block when placed in the refrigerator.

Make Potent Cannabutter to Elevate Your Cooking Experiences

Non-potent cannabutter is a deal breaker. Luckily, you can save your edible from disaster in several ways, including cooking with water, decarboxylation, and more.

With the correct procedure, you can create cannabutter with good flavors and ideal effects.

