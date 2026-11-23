Turning up the thermostat may warm your home, but it won't fix dry winter air. Heating lowers relative humidity, making dry skin, static shocks, and nasal irritation more noticeable. Maintain balanced indoor humidity to make your home more comfortable throughout winter.

Why does your home still feel uncomfortable when the thermostat reads 72°F?

Your lips crack, and every doorknob gives you a static shock. Turning up the heat seems like the obvious fix, but the house feels just as dry a day later.

Dry winter air is a moisture problem, and a warmer house can make the dryness worse while adding to your heating bill. Most homes need help holding moisture from late fall until spring.

What Is a Good Humidity Level for a House in Winter?

The EPA recommends keeping indoor relative humidity between 30% and 50%, and below 60% to limit mold growth. Most homes drop below that range once the heat runs all day.

Indoor humidity in winter should be lower when temperatures drop well below freezing. On days near 0°F, many heating guides suggest dropping closer to 25% or 30%. Higher levels can leave water on the windows and inside exterior walls.

An inexpensive digital hygrometer shows exactly where your home stands, so you're not guessing based on how your skin feels.

How Do You Know If Your Home's Air Is Too Dry?

Low humidity at home affects both the people living there and the house. Common signs include:

Cracked lips and itchy skin that lotion doesn't fix

Nosebleeds or a stuffy nose when you wake up

Gaps opening between wood floorboards

Loose chair joints and cracking furniture finishes

Houseplants with brown, crispy leaf tips

Pianos and guitars also struggle to stay in tune. When several of these occur at once, the air in your home is likely below 30%.

Why Warmer Air Feels Drier

Cold outdoor air carries little water. When it leaks into your house and the furnace warms it, the amount of water stays the same, but the air can now hold much more, so the humidity reading drops.

Home heating and humidity work against each other all winter, and every degree you add to the thermostat pushes the relative humidity a little lower.

Warmer, drier air also pulls moisture from your skin faster, so a hotter house can feel less comfortable.

Can a Humidifier Make a Heated House More Comfortable?

A humidifier can make a noticeable difference when indoor air gets too dry. Portable models work well in bedrooms or other small spaces, although they need frequent refilling and cleaning to prevent bacteria and mold from growing.

A whole-house humidifier may be more practical for larger homes.

These systems connect to compatible heating equipment and use the home's water supply to maintain humidity across multiple rooms. They also need regular maintenance, including replacing the humidifier pad when recommended.

Whichever option you choose, avoid setting the humidity too high. Excess moisture can cause condensation on windows and encourage mold growth.

When Should You Have Your Heating System Checked?

If dry air lingers after you've adjusted the humidity, or rooms stay colder than the rest of the house, it's time to call a technician. Uneven rooms often come from airflow issues, not humidity alone. A heating technician can check:

Whether an existing humidifier is clean, connected, and working

Thermostat and humidity control settings

Airflow through ducts and vents to each room

Ventilation that may be pulling in extra dry outdoor air

Most fixes are simple adjustments or repairs, and a dry house usually doesn't call for a new furnace. If the dry air or cold spots don't improve, get in touch with TRS Heating & Air Conditioning to schedule an inspection.

Everyday Steps to Manage Dry Winter Air

You can ease dry air without buying new equipment. Try these steps through the heating season:

Seal drafts around doors and windows, since cold air leaking in brings little moisture with it

Clean and maintain any humidifier you already own

Check a hygrometer weekly as outdoor temperatures change

Keep the thermostat at a steady setting, without cranking it up on cold nights

Opening a window won't add moisture in cold weather. Outdoor air in winter usually holds even less water than the air already inside your home.

FAQs

Why Are My Windows Wet on Winter Mornings?

Window condensation in winter forms when warm, moist indoor air meets cold glass. A little fog in the corners is common, but water running down the panes means your humidity is set too high.

Can Dry Winter Air Make You Sick?

Dry air irritates your nose and throat, which can make colds feel worse. Some research also links low indoor humidity with flu viruses surviving longer in the air.

Do Houseplants Raise Indoor Humidity?

Plants release a small amount of moisture, which helps a little in a single room. You'd need a large number of them to change the humidity in a whole house.

Is a Steam or Evaporative Humidifier Better?

Evaporative models are the most common choice for whole-house systems and cost less to run. Steam humidifiers put out more moisture and suit larger or very dry homes, but they use more electricity.

Does a Whole-House Humidifier Raise Energy Bills?

Most evaporative models use very little electricity because they rely on the furnace blower. Moist air also feels warmer, so some homeowners find they can lower the thermostat a degree or two.

Should You Run a Humidifier at Night?

Running a humidifier in the bedroom overnight can ease a dry throat and stuffy nose by morning. Set it on a stable surface away from the bed, and empty and rinse the tank each day to prevent mold buildup.

Can Dry Air Affect Pets?

Dogs and cats can develop dry, flaky skin and more static in their fur during winter. Keeping indoor humidity in the recommended range helps them stay comfortable along with everyone else.

Get a More Comfortable Home This Winter

Dry winter air won't go away with a higher thermostat setting. Keep your home's humidity between 30% and 50%, lower it a little on the coldest days, and you'll notice the difference in how you sleep and how your skin feels.

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