Household clutter has become a bigger concern for homeowners because it can increase stress, reduce usable living space, and make modern multifunctional homes feel less organized and efficient.

Is the cluttered state of your home keeping you awake at night? You're not alone! The average American home has over 300,000 items, according to data reported by Becoming Minimalist, a website that focuses on helping people pursue their greatest passions by owning fewer possessions.

It's natural for a lived-in home to accumulate many belongings, ranging from small items like paper clips to larger possessions such as appliances, furniture, motorcycles, and vehicles. You may not notice the household clutter building up at first, but sooner or later, it begins to make its presence felt.

Lately, there's been a surging trend of homeowners purging clutter, and you're probably thinking of doing the same. What's driving this trend, though?

How Do You Know If Your Home Is Cluttered?

For some homes, telling whether it's cluttered or not is easy. You just need to look around, and you'll see every pocket of space is occupied.

For other homes, especially the sprawling houses with vast square footage, it might not be so easy to tell, unless you know the telltale signs. First, if you're having difficulty finding some of your belongings, there's a good chance the house is cluttered. Perhaps it's an item you placed somewhere, only for it to quickly disappear among piles of other things.

Do you dread going into your house, and can't quite figure out why? It could be the overflowing clutter that's making the home an uncomfortable place to be, but your mind hasn't quite registered it because you don't want to get rid of your belongings.

Is Household Clutter Contributing to Stress and Mental Overload?

A 2025 survey commissioned by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center established that 45% of U.S. adults are stressed at least once a week, and one in six are stressed every day. There are several stressors, and there's good reason to believe that household clutter is one of them.

After a busy day, you want to go home, rest, and find some comfort. However, if your home is full of clutter, finding that comfort is going to be a pipe dream. According to a study published by the Journal of Environmental Psychology, there's an association between home clutter and reduced mental well-being and lower life satisfaction.

With increased mental health awareness, an increasing number of homeowners are taking steps to lead healthier lives, and decluttering is low-hanging fruit. They're staying on top of home organization because an organized home creates a stronger sense of:

Calm

Control

Comfort

How Multifunctional Homes Are Driving the Push to Declutter

Roughly 32 million Americans, or 22% of the workforce, work from home, according to WILEY Online Library. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to remote work for many organizations, and that shift has had far-reaching impacts on many aspects of life, including how we interact with our spaces at home.

Working from home has evolved from converting the dining table into a makeshift office desk during the day. Today, the typical remote worker has a dedicated office space at home. With our homes becoming multifunctional, the need to declutter and free up space is growing.

That pile of unused boxes in the guest room or the old furniture collecting dust in the basement could easily be preventing the creation of a productive workspace or home gym.

Rising Housing Costs Are Pushing People to Maximize Space

Picture this: you now work full-time from home, but your studio apartment suddenly feels far too small. Or maybe you recently moved in with your partner and quickly realized your current space no longer meets your needs.

The problem is that upgrading to a larger home is no longer as simple as it once was. Whether renting or buying, housing costs have climbed sharply over the past several years, leaving many people priced out of larger properties.

As a result, more homeowners are focusing on making the most of the space they already have. In many cases, that starts with decluttering. Getting rid of unused furniture, old boxes, or unnecessary household items can free up enough room for a home office, workout space, or additional storage.

For some homeowners, decluttering goes beyond closets and spare rooms -- it can also mean finally getting rid of unused items outside the home, including old vehicles, through services like junk car removal for cash in NJ.

Many households are facing this exact challenge, which is one reason decluttering has become a growing priority in recent years.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Often Should Homeowners Declutter Their Homes?

There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer, as a lot depends on your lifestyle and the nature of your home. However, experts recommend decluttering at least a few times a year so that you stay on top of the clutter, instead of waiting until things get out of hand.

Why Do Many People Struggle to Get Rid of Household Items?

Fear of future need, sentimental value, or fear of being wasteful are some of the top reasons people hold on to items that are no longer of use to them. Busy schedules also often come in the way of regular cluttering schedules. Struggling to get rid of household items doesn't necessarily make one a hoarder, which is a mental health condition.

Are Professional Decluttering Services Becoming More Common?

Yes. As more people embrace home decluttering, demand for professional decluttering services is also increasing. While DIY decluttering may seem appealing, many people find it difficult to tackle overwhelming spaces on their own, especially when balancing busy schedules, work responsibilities, and family life.

Household Clutter Can Slow You Down

More homeowners are moving to get rid of household clutter, and it's not just because they've suddenly rediscovered their love for neater spaces.

As homes become multifunctional and housing costs continue to rise, decluttering is becoming a practical solution for creating more usable and comfortable living environments. From reducing stress and improving productivity to making homes feel larger and more appealing to buyers, the benefits of decluttering are becoming harder to ignore.

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