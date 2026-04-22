Your network could be frustrating employees when they need it the most. If cables are not organized well, they can cause slow connections. You won't regret spending money on structured cabling after you notice people can do their work better.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the market for structured cabling might reach $16.52 billion in 2026. Some companies start dealing with slow speeds after they add new employees to their teams.

You could benefit from network cabling upgrades if you ask experts to tell you what improvements you need to make.

What Is a Structured Cable?

One that's part of an organized connection. Try to have a label attached to every cable you have.

Employees often go to IT teams when they notice their computer is loading too slowly or some of their devices aren't even working. If you have structured cables, there will be a clean setup with these things:

Switches

Cable pathways

Routers

Once these things get mixed up, you'll start dealing with voice and data cabling issues. It's good to support your teams with the best tools. Make it possible for your employees to take calls or send emails without worrying about their computer hanging.

How Do You Test Structured Cabling?

Get a technician who has the right tools. You can find out that a cable doesn't even send data because some of the wires are missing. Try to ensure everything is working well at all times. After the experts do tests, they'll be able to tell:

The way your cables are performing

If they are working in all areas

The speed at which they transmit data

Never wait until you have a big issue to call experts so they can run tests.

Manufacturers will require a detailed report when you want to use your warranty. It's possible to not detect some issues with your cables when you don't have a lot of experience.

When you get network cabling services, you won't have to buy the tools to test your systems. Don't miss the chance to get the repairs or refunds you deserve.

Benefits of Structured Cabling

Structured cables look good and organized. If you ask someone who has a data center if they prefer it over the kind of setup they were using, they may name many benefits.

You should always get an expert who will do a reliable structured cabling setup. Some business owners change their entire systems when they don't need to. There are a few changes you can make and still enjoy the benefits without having to spend a lot of money.

Easier Maintenance and Troubleshooting

One of your employees or even a client can step on a cable and disconnect it from a computer or another device. You'll feel frustrated if you have to pull out many cables to tell which one leads where.

Troubleshooting your systems won't eat a lot of your time when you have a good structure.

It's hard to see the damage and know what you need to repair in a messy setup. You might realize you've been wasting hours each day because you don't know that your cables need to be maintained.

Being Able to Grow Your Network

Look for a good low-voltage cabling contractor before you create a data center. Once your business grows, you'll add more:

Computers

Internet of Things (IoT) devices

Wi-Fi routers

Security cameras

As experts organize your cables, they keep in mind that you might need to build on your current setup in the future. It won't cost you a lot to grow your network. Structured cabling means there's no need to get rid of your old cables if they're still working well.

Improved Network Performance

Cables being tangled and coiled around each other sometimes causes you to get messy signals. You'll access faster speeds and a more reliable connection when you structure all your cables. Enjoy these benefits:

Faster downloads

Fewer disruptions with no clear reason

Smoother video calls

If your connections aren't stable, employees will take a long time to do even simple tasks. Describe the issues you have been dealing with to an expert.

They can fix them by just placing cables better and replacing the damaged ones.

Saving More Money

You'll estimate how much you might spend on commercial data cabling with a few quotes. Avoiding these things will eventually allow you to save money:

Paying experts to troubleshoot your systems

Having to repair your cables every now and then

Closing down or pausing work due to network issues

Looking at the big picture helps you realize the benefits of structured cabling. Upfront costs sometimes discourage Boston business owners.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does Installation Take?

It depends. Involving experts very early helps you avoid issues. Delays could come up when a business owner doesn't have a good plan. The installation time will be longer if you have a big company and many systems.

After reading reviews, you can tell which vendor will help you do the work faster.

Can Structured Cabling Support Wireless Networks?

Yes. Physical devices are supporting your wireless network so it can work well.

Once you structure cables, you'll notice a huge difference. Signals get distributed better all over your buildings. Don't be hesitant to improve the devices working behind the scenes.

Will My Old Building Support Structured Cabling?

Absolutely. You might feel discouraged from structuring your cables because the building you're currently in is old. These things mean you'll need more time for planning:

Delicate ceilings you must handle with care

Older wall designs, which complicate finding the best route

Limited space inside the walls for running new cables

Some pros in Boston work in old buildings, and you can ask them to share creative ideas for installing cables. You don't have to do a major renovation to get a reliable connection.

Strengthen Your Network

Employees do their job well when systems aren't lagging. Your arrangement may be causing you to lose money because it's messy, and cables are all over. Once you notice speed issues and downtimes, and can't even access the cables you need, think about making a change.

It's better to spend money on structured cabling now than to deal with issues all the time. Get more business technology updates from our news.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.