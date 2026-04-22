When you notice your energy bills going up every month and you haven't added anything new, you need to think about energy efficiency upgrades. Your home can be comfortable without you worrying too much about your bills. Many buyers love homes that help them protect the environment.

According to a study by IPSOS, 62% of Americans said their electricity or gas bill had increased in 2025 compared to 2024. You'll feel stressed if you keep paying more money every month without knowing what you can do for a change.

It's better to go for energy-efficient homes since they end up being worth the amount you pay for them in the long run.

What Are Energy Efficiency Upgrades?

The changes you make to save energy. You can ask other homeowners in Boston what they did to lower their energy bills. It's possible to keep your home running well and not feel uncomfortable because you're looking for ways to save money.

If some rooms feel warmer or colder even when your HVAC is running, get experts to check it out. Improving insulation is one of the best home energy upgrades you can do.

Consider sealing all the gaps in your windows or getting new ones. Older windows often have drafts and cause you to pay more for energy. Check if your HVAC system needs to be replaced, depending on how long the design you have usually lasts. You'll be able to cut energy use if you have a modern system.

Don't waste money because you keep your HVAC on even when you are at work or school. Eco-friendly home planning with a smart thermostat is a good idea.

Warm up your home just a few minutes before you get there. You'll notice a huge difference when you compare your bill to what you usually pay.

What Runs Up Your Electric Bill the Most?

Heating and cooling. You might not turn your HVAC system off when it's very cold. Taking a long shower or bath after a long day is very relaxing.

Heating water will use a lot of energy in your home if you do it often. Some homeowners also have heat pumps and space heaters they use when they're on the patio.

Don't leave your devices plugged in if you're not using them. It's common to keep these things connected at all times, and they drive your home energy bill up:

Microwaves

Gaming consoles

Computers

Printers

Coffee makers

Some of your devices may not use a lot of energy if you read their labels. You'll notice a difference if you have been keeping most of your electronics plugged in and have just started turning them off when you're done using them.

Benefits of Energy Efficiency Upgrades

You'll feel happy when you open a bill and see that the number is much lower than what you usually pay. Experts advise homeowners to go for green home solutions. Don't just focus on the money you'll save each month, because there are many benefits you'll see after you make changes.

Improved Indoor Comfort

Some of your friends may tell you they feel colder when they come to your living area after leaving other rooms. It's common to deal with such an issue if your home is losing heat in other rooms. When you improve insulation, you'll stay warm or cool in your entire home.

When you have poor insulation, you might think your electronics are the reason you're paying a huge bill. Consider getting DIY spray foam kits once you watch tutorials and figure out the areas you need to add more insulation.

Increased Home Value

Think about achieving a sustainable home design with the help of pros. You might need to sell your home soon because you want something different or you need to move. Many real estate agents like marketing homes that won't give their clients a lot of work after moving in.

Energy-efficient homes don't stay long in the market if many people are looking for homes in your area. You can make yours have a high demand with just a few changes.

Reduced Environmental Impact

You'll feel proud of your decisions when you know they are helping protect the environment. Using less energy is a great way to lower your footprint. Try:

Using LED lights

Adjusting your thermostat by just a few degrees

Opening your curtains when it's sunny outside

Checking the Energy Star ratings of the appliances you're thinking of buying makes it easier to choose the best ones.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can I Tell Which Upgrade I Should Consider?

Get a home energy audit. Once experts go through your home, they may tell you what you need to work on. It might be hard to decide which appliances to replace when you're dealing with high energy bills.

Sealing air gaps should be the first thing you do if an expert tells you're losing a lot of energy through your windows or door.

Can I Make Energy Upgrades on My Own?

It depends. Some homeowners regret DIY projects when they do them without the best tools and end up causing damage. There are some simple projects you can try out. When you hire experts, they'll save you from making losses due to a bad installation.

Do Energy Efficiency Upgrades Require a Full Home Renovation?

No. Come up with a plan you can follow slowly instead of tearing your home up because you're trying to save more energy.

Replacing your windows one by one may be a good idea if you don't want to have to live in a hotel or a friend's house for a few days. Sometimes you just need to seal a few gaps. Adjusting your thermostat is easy to do on your own.

Explore Energy Efficiency Upgrades

You can save money once you do energy efficiency upgrades and ask a pro to help you out. If you get a smart thermostat, it will be helpful when you're not around to change the settings.

Many buyers like energy-efficient homes. Consider getting modern appliances and doing some renovations if you'll sell soon. Get more home upgrade tips on our news page.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.