If you're thinking of taking on a home improvement project, consider investing in eco-friendly insulation for its energy efficiency. Since it's energy efficient, it can lower your energy bills, reduce your carbon footprint, and increase home comfort.

Having an energy-efficient home is more crucial than ever, given the ever-increasing concern about climate change and rising energy costs. As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency explains, energy efficiency lowers many things: from energy use to energy bills, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and air pollution.

By understanding your options for energy-efficient insulation, you can make the appropriate sustainable home upgrades that can benefit your health, home, wallet, and the planet.

What Is the Most Environmentally Friendly Insulation?

Several types of environmentally friendly insulation are available on the market, with cellulose insulation being one of the most eco-friendly, as explained by these professional insulation installers in Hudson Valley. Hemp and sheep's wool are your other excellent choices.

Cellulose Insulation

Investing in cellulose insulation is one of your top options for green home improvement projects because this material, in itself, is already eco-friendly, comprising mainly recycled materials.

According to the non-profit organization Carbon Leadership Forum (CLF), loose-fill cellulose insulation consists of up to 85% recycled cardboard and newsprint. It has more recycled content than almost any other building material commonly used.

Cellulose insulation even stores carbon in itself. It typically features boric acid, too, which is a flame retardant and insecticide. Thanks to this addition, it can resist fire up to a certain degree and period while also deterring mold and pests.

Sheep's Wool

Sheep's wool is another green home insulation material because it's renewable, has a low carbon footprint, and is biodegradable. According to an article published in Science Direct, wool from sheep is ideal for various insulation needs because of its:

Excellent thermal performance

Natural flame retardancy

Moisture resistance

Sound-absorbing properties

If you feel worried about the sheep, don't be, as shearing off their wool doesn't hurt them. It also grows back every year, hence the material's renewability.

Hemp

Boasting excellent acoustic and thermal properties, hemp is another great option for eco-friendly insulation. It's also sustainable and renewable, given that the plant grows quickly and is harvestable within just a few months.

Another great thing about hemp is its breathability and high thermal mass, which allows it to help regulate moisture and heat within a building. Moreover, it features a natural resistance to mold and pests.

What Is the Healthiest Insulation for a House?

Sheep's wool, hemp, and cellulose insulation are all generally safe and healthy building insulation materials.

Sheep's wool is non-toxic and hypoallergenic. It can also help enhance indoor air quality (IAQ), as it absorbs moisture and odors. Furthermore, it doesn't release harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Like sheep's wool, hemp can help boost IAQ because it's a natural, plant-based material that doesn't "offgas" dangerous VOCs. It's also safe for most installation experts, as they can handle it without worrying about irritation.

Cellulose insulation is also generally safe and healthy despite having undergone treatment with elements like boric acid or ammonium sulfate. The amount of these substances used when making this eco-friendly insulation material isn't high enough to be toxic.

Cellulose insulation also helps boost IAQ by sealing air leaks.

Can You Sell a House With No Insulation?

You can, but it likely won't be easy. You may have to wait for months to get interested parties.

One reason is that home buyers today are making wiser, financially savvier, and more practical decisions. They want the best bang for their buck, which is why they want their next home not just to be comfortable but also energy-efficient. The National Association of Home Builders says that almost 80% of home buyers consider sustainability during the purchasing process.

Even if you get offers for an uninsulated home, you can expect it to be lower than similar but insulated properties. Potential buyers may even ask you to install insulation before they buy your house. Conversely, they may negotiate a lower purchase price.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do You Need to Hire Experts for Insulation Installation?

You don't need to, as there's no federal law requiring homeowners to hire a professional contractor to install insulation. However, it's still the wise thing to do, since professionals will ensure the proper installation of the insulation materials. Proper installation is critical to insulation performance and efficiency.

What Can Happen if You Install Insulation Incorrectly?

Eco-friendly insulation materials like cellulose, sheep's wool, and hemp can all help control heat, moisture, and mold. However, if installed incorrectly, they can contribute to problems like moisture build-up, mold growth, and structural damage.

Since your health, safety, and home are on the line, it's best to partner with professional insulation installers. As long as you do your part in vetting your contractor, you can rest assured that they'll guarantee proper, high-quality installation.

Does All Old Insulation Have Asbestos?

Asbestos refers to naturally occurring minerals with high corrosion and heat resistance properties, which is why it was a standard construction material back in the day, often used in insulation materials. Unfortunately, it is highly toxic and carcinogenic.

According to the National Cancer Institute, asbestos exposure causes many types of cancers, from mesothelioma to lung and ovarian cancers.

Many old buildings constructed from 1930 to 1980 used asbestos insulation. Some of these have their original components.

If you have an older home and suspect that it has asbestos insulation, don't disturb the material. You should then call a licensed, highly qualified asbestos professional to test and possibly remove it.

Invest in Eco-Friendly Insulation Today

If you're looking for a way to improve your home's comfort and livability while also lowering your energy bills and carbon footprint, eco-friendly insulation is the way to go.

Whether you choose cellulose, sheep's wool, or hemp, know that these materials can help you do your part in saving the planet (and your wallet). From heat control to moisture absorption and IAQ improvement, they can all bring these benefits (and more).

