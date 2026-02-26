Some symptoms of colon cancer are blood in the stool, changes in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and abdominal discomfort.

Colon cancer is also known as colorectal cancer when it includes the rectum, and is one of the most common types of cancer in the world. There were more than 1.9 million new cases of colon cancer around the world in 2022, according to the World Cancer Research Fund.

The colon is the large intestine, the final part of the digestive tract. It's a body part that not many people think about, even when they are constipated. As with all cancers, a diagnosis of colon cancer can feel devastating not only for the patient but also for all their loved ones.

Nowadays, with the advances in technology, outcomes for someone with colon cancer are greatly improved. Understanding the symptoms and modern treatment options can help individuals recognize warning signs and seek care promptly.

What Are the Early Signs of Colon Cancer?

One challenge with colon cancer is that it doesn't have any noticeable symptoms in the early stages, which is why a lot of people don't even realize they have colon cancer until it's advanced.

That's why screening is so important.

Some potential symptoms of colon cancer to consider are:

Changes in bowel habits: Persistent diarrhea, constipation, or a change in stool consistency that lasts more than a few weeks can be a warning sign.

Blood in the stool: Bright red or dark blood in the stool may indicate bleeding in the colon; sometimes the bleeding is not visible but can lead to anemia.

Abdominal discomfort: Cramping, gas, bloating, or ongoing abdominal pain may occur.

Feeling that the bowel doesn't empty completely: A persistent sensation of incomplete bowel movement can signal a problem in the colon or rectum.

Unexplained weight loss and fatigue: Cancer-related blood loss or metabolic changes can cause fatigue and unintended weight loss.

If you notice any of these symptoms, please visit a medical professional immediately so they can perform further testing. It's always better to be safe than sorry in cancer cases.

Why Is Screening So Important for Colon Cancer?

A screening test can detect colon cancer early and even detect precancerous polyps way before they start showing any symptoms.

Common screening methods include:

Colonoscopy

Stool-based tests

Flexible sigmoidoscopy

Of course, the colonoscopy is considered to be the gold standard when it comes to screening for colon cancer since the doctor can examine the entire intestine and remove polyps during the same procedure.

Don't worry about the procedure being uncomfortable or embarrassing. Patients are usually sedated during it, and they don't remember a thing afterward. It also only lasts around 30 to 60 minutes.

As long as you follow the bowel prep instructions, you will be fine. It is generally recommended to get the colonoscopy done every ten years after the age of 45-50 years. If you have a family history of colon cancer, then annual colonoscopies might be recommended.

What Are Some Modern Colon Cancer Treatment Options to Consider?

Thankfully, there are many treatment options available to you. Treatment depends on the stage of the cancer, the patient's overall health, and specific characteristics of the tumor.

Surgery

For early-stage colon cancer, surgery is the primary course of treatment. The surgeon removes the cancerous section of the colon along with nearby lymph nodes. In many cases, the remaining healthy portions of the colon can be reconnected.

Chemotherapy

In this treatment option, you would use drugs to destroy cancer cells. It is often recommended after surgery for stage II or III colon cancer to reduce the risk of recurrence. For advanced cancer, chemotherapy may help shrink tumors and control disease progression.

Targeted Therapy

As the name implies, this therapy targets certain molecules involved in cancer growth. For example, some drugs block the formation of blood vessels that tumors need to grow, while others target proteins that drive cell division. This treatment option is used in advanced colon cancer.

Immunotherapy

In this case, the therapy helps the immune system recognize the cancer cells and destroy them. It has shown particular promise in colon cancers with specific genetic features, such as microsatellite instability (MSI-high) tumors.

Radiation Therapy

This therapy is less commonly used but may be used for rectal cancer to shrink tumors before surgery. Regional Cancer Care can guide you towards the best treatment option for your cancer type and stage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Some Colorectal Cancer Risks?

Colon cancer can occur at any age, but it mostly shows up in patients over 50 years of age. Risk factors include:

Family history of colorectal cancer

Certain inherited genetic conditions

Inflammatory bowel diseases

Obesity

Smoking

Heavy alcohol use

Diets high in processed or red meat

Try to reduce all of these risk factors in your daily life, if possible, especially if you have a family history of colon cancer.

How to Live With and Beyond Colon Cancer?

Colon cancer patients need a lot of supportive care during and after treatment. Managing side effects, maintaining nutrition, and addressing emotional well-being all contribute to better outcomes.

A multi-disciplinary team is ideal when it comes to treating patients with colon cancer. Follow-up care after the treatments is absolutely crucial.

Ideally, the entire family would be involved in such follow-up care, so that the patient is able to feel more comfortable at home without having to visit the hospital constantly. Either way, patients need to keep in mind that life with and beyond colon cancer is absolutely possible and to always have hope.

Now You Know More About Colon Cancer

Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to colon cancer and other cancer types. With this information, you can navigate the medical system better and advocate for yourself or your loved ones if the occasion arises.

There's no need to fear a diagnosis of colon cancer, especially since there are varied treatment options available to you. Please read through related articles on our website if you wish to keep learning about this topic.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.