Expenses such as depreciation, insurance, fuel, maintenance, repairs, taxes, and registration fees continue adding to the cost of vehicle ownership long after the initial purchase.

Are you feeling the financial pressure of keeping your car on the road? A vehicle can become more expensive even when the monthly payment stays the same.

According to AAA, the average cost of owning and operating a new vehicle reached just over $11,000 in 2025, a figure that includes depreciation, fuel, maintenance, insurance, and financing.

A driver may budget for a monthly payment and fuel, then get hit with a higher insurance renewal, new tires, and an unexpected repair in the same year. Vehicle ownership expenses rarely arrive one at a time.

What Is the Highest Cost of Owning a Vehicle?

Many drivers assume fuel or monthly payments represent the largest ownership expense. Nobody receives a bill labeled "depreciation." This may be one reason so many drivers underestimate how much it costs.

According to U.S. News & World Report, many new vehicles lose approximately 20% of their value during the first year alone. The decline continues over time, making depreciation one of the most significant long-term costs associated with vehicle ownership.

While depreciation is less visible than a loan payment or repair bill, it can cost owners thousands of dollars over the life of a vehicle. A vehicle purchased for $40,000 may be worth substantially less just a few years later, even if it remains in excellent condition.

Most owners notice depreciation only when they trade in or sell a vehicle. By then, thousands of dollars in value may already be gone.

Why Are Auto Insurance Costs Rising?

Vehicle insurance has become one of the ownership costs drivers notice most quickly. Premium increases can arrive without any changes to a household's driving habits, forcing many families to adjust their budgets.

Repair costs, vehicle values, accident rates, location, and claims trends can all influence what drivers pay for coverage. A fender bender that once required a replacement bumper may now involve sensors, cameras, and recalibration work. Those costs eventually find their way into insurance premiums.

The increase can be particularly noticeable for households with multiple vehicles, young drivers, or newer models that cost more to repair or replace.

Many drivers are reviewing their coverage more carefully as premiums rise. Those shopping for auto insurance in New Hampshire and other states are increasingly comparing policies and coverage options as insurance becomes a larger share of overall vehicle ownership costs.

Repair and Maintenance Costs Continue Adding Up

Oil changes, tire replacements, brake service, and routine maintenance are part of ownership regardless of how carefully a vehicle is driven. Repair costs can be less predictable, especially as vehicles age.

Modern vehicles also contain more technology than previous generations. Sensors, cameras, and advanced driver-assistance systems can increase repair complexity and cost when something goes wrong.

Vehicle ownership has a way of producing expenses at inconvenient times:

Tires that wear out sooner than expected

Brake work that cannot be postponed

A battery that fails without warning

Scheduled maintenance appointments

Unexpected mechanical repairs

A single repair bill may not seem significant on its own. Over several years of ownership, these expenses can add thousands of dollars to the total cost of keeping a vehicle on the road.

The Smaller Expenses Have a Habit of Adding Up

Fuel may be one of the most visible vehicle expenses, but it is rarely the only recurring cost drivers overlook. Registration renewals, inspections, tolls, parking fees, and other charges can quietly chip away at a household budget throughout the year.

Households with multiple vehicles or long daily commutes tend to feel these expenses most directly. Even relatively small costs can become noticeable when they repeat month after month.

Each expense may seem manageable on its own. Together, they can add hundreds or even thousands of dollars to the annual cost of ownership.

Transportation Budgets Are Taking a Larger Share of Household Spending

Vehicle expenses tend to show up in waves. A household may be dealing with a monthly payment, insurance premium, fuel costs, maintenance expenses, and registration fees all within the same period. Even drivers who own their vehicles outright continue facing many of these costs.

Looking at each expense separately can make ownership seem affordable. However, looking at the annual total tells a different story.

FAQs

Is It Cheaper to Keep an Older Vehicle?

Not always. An older vehicle may have lower depreciation costs, but repairs and maintenance expenses can increase with age. The balance depends on the vehicle's condition, reliability, and annual repair needs.

Why Do Two Similar Vehicles Cost Different Amounts to Insure?

Insurance companies consider a range of factors beyond the vehicle itself. Driver history, location, coverage selections, claims data, and vehicle repair costs can all influence premiums.

What Expenses Do People Most Commonly Overlook When Buying a Vehicle?

Depreciation is one of the most frequently overlooked costs because it does not appear as a monthly bill. Taxes, registration fees, maintenance, and long-term repair expenses are also easy to underestimate during the buying process.

Does Driving Less Significantly Reduce Ownership Costs?

Driving less can lower fuel consumption and reduce wear on components such as tires and brakes. Some expenses, including insurance, registration fees, and depreciation, may continue regardless of how many miles a vehicle travels.

Does Leasing Reduce the Overall Cost of Vehicle Ownership?

Not necessarily. Leasing can lower monthly payments compared to purchasing a new vehicle, but drivers may face mileage limits, wear-and-tear charges, and ongoing lease payments without building ownership equity.

The better option often depends on driving habits, budget, and how long a person plans to keep a vehicle.

The Real Cost of Owning a Vehicle Goes Beyond the Purchase Price

You can spend weeks comparing sticker prices and still underestimate what vehicle ownership will cost a few years later. The purchase price gets most of the attention, granted, but it's insurance renewals, repairs, depreciation, fuel, and everyday operating costs that you end up living with long after the excitement of buying a vehicle fades.

Stay informed with more stories on consumer trends, transportation, personal finance, and the issues affecting households across New England by exploring the Boston 25 News website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.