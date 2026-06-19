Residential treatment is only the start, not the finish line of addiction recovery, since its primary focus is medical stabilization and removal of immediate triggers. It provides a protective environment where patients learn coping mechanisms, preparing them for life after inpatient rehab.

Addiction continuing care (aftercare) programs play just as crucial a role as residential rehab, given that addiction disorders are chronic diseases. Indeed, the Recovery Research Institute notes there's a high risk of returning to substance use during the first 30 days after residential treatment.

What Does Residential Treatment Mean?

Residential treatment is a form of inpatient drug rehab program. It entails individuals staying at a specialized healthcare facility to receive professional care, assistance, and support for:

Substance use disorders (SUDs)

Behavioral issues

Mental health disorders

The structured, residential environment that inpatient rehabilitation facilities provide allows patients to step or move away from daily triggers, as explained by this guide discussing residential treatment in Atlanta. Removing these triggers allows patients to focus on their recovery completely.

Residential treatment is the third of the ASAM levels of care. ASAM, which stands for "American Society of Addiction Medicine," is the professional medical society behind the "ASAM Criteria."

The ASAM Criteria is the most widely used set of guidelines in the U.S. for matching patients with the appropriate level of treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions.

When Should One Go to Residential Treatment?

Individuals whose mental health conditions or SUDs are too severe for outpatient care to manage successfully may be safer and better off in a residential treatment center. Critical signs indicating it's time to seek inpatient rehabilitation and care include the following:

Safety concerns, such as if a person has constant thoughts of self-harm and suicidal ideation, or can pose a danger to others

Failure of previous treatment, whether outpatient therapy or counseling

Severe functional impairment caused by debilitating symptoms, resulting in the person being unable to perform activities of daily living, maintain employment, or attend school

Isolation or living alone

Individuals with co-occurring disorders may also benefit from inpatient residential treatment. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration notes that such cases are common, with co-occurring SUD and mental illness affecting approximately 21.2 million U.S. adults.

Common co-occurring disorders include SUD alongside major depressive disorder, general anxiety disorder, or both. Another example is when people with alcohol use disorder (AUD) also live with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Why Is Residential Treatment Only the Start of Recovery, Not the Finish Line?

Residential treatment only marks the beginning of true, long-term addiction recovery, as it prioritizes health and medical stabilization and removes the immediate danger of triggers and addictive substances. True long-term recovery, on the other hand, depends more on an ongoing continuum of care.

Health and Medical Stabilization

Residential treatment isn't the finish line in addiction recovery, but it's among the most crucial first steps, as it provides a "bubble effect." The "bubble," albeit artificial, involves a highly controlled, protective environment wherein patients receive 24/7 medical and psychiatric supervision.

In this bubble, individuals can safely separate themselves from:

Real-world triggers

Negative influences

Access to addictive substances

Residential treatment centers also provide a safe, controlled haven for patients who need professional assistance when navigating the challenges of withdrawal. They can expect round-the-clock medical supervision and emotional support throughout this difficult phase.

Preparation for Re-Entry to Society

Residential treatment is a critical component of sobriety, giving residents the skills needed to re-enter society and be able to stay away from negative influences, triggers, and addictive substances. Some examples of such skills include:

Stress management

Emotional regulation

Financial management

Employment readiness

Relapse prevention (e.g., identification and management of triggers and bad influences)

Living with professionals and peers who provide a positive influence and foster responsibility and accountability

Being able to live in society once again as a productive individual who can firmly say no to old and new addictions is the finish line of recovery. Residential treatment is only the start because it's a bubble safe from society in which one can "re-learn" leading an addiction-free life.

Rebuilding One's Life to Improve the Success Rate of Ongoing Aftercare

Residential inpatient rehabilitation provides the stabilization and foundation necessary for true, long-term recovery.

Once an individual returns to society, however, they need ongoing aftercare to support their long-term recovery and success. They can then integrate the skills they learned and the tools they've obtained in rehab into their daily lives and environment, which can help reduce the risk of relapse.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Can You Stay In Residential Treatment?

There's no single or "one-size-fits-all" length for residential treatment. People have varying degrees of addiction, health needs, and clinical progress.

Due to these challenging factors, some inpatient rehabilitation centers may recommend a 90-day program, while a 30-day treatment may suffice for others.

What Happens After Inpatient Residential Treatment?

Residential treatment is an excellent start to healing and recovery because it's immersive, conducive, and highly educational.

After being in this protective bubble, however, some may feel positive or stressful anticipation, both of which are normal. The good news is that inpatient treatment equips people with the skills and tools to address and manage these emotions (e.g., cognitive reframing or sensory grounding).

People who've left residential rehab may also wish to continue seeking professional help in the form of outpatient care. Doing so can give them additional support, which can aid in preventing relapse while also reinforcing coping skills.

Equally crucial is to continue doing the healthy lifestyle habits learned in rehab (e.g., regular exercise and eating well). Surrounding oneself with supportive, positive influences can also make a huge difference in life after inpatient treatment.

Residential and Continuing Care: Pillars of Long-Term Recovery

Residential treatment is the first step to leading an addiction-free life, while continuing care is the ongoing journey to long-term recovery. While the former may only be the starting line, it's critical nonetheless, because without it, the risk of relapse is high.

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