Bed rotting happens when you spend long stretches of time in bed. This activity came to life around 2023 as a TikTok self-care trend. With its rise, it has led to a lot of controversies.

According to an AmeriSleep survey, the average U.S. resident spends 364 hours a year bed rotting, with Gen Z leading the trend. Most Gen Zs claim it offers a much-needed break from the stresses of daily life. However, critics argue it can lead to physical and mental health issues due to inactivity and poor sleep patterns.

What Is the Psychology Behind Bed Rotting?

The psychology behind this trend is a complex mix. Here is what psychology says about the bed rotting lifestyle:

Avoidance Coping and Doom Scrolling Loops

Psychologically, a lot of people go to bed when they feel overwhelmed. Lying in bed gives you temporary relief, but it also puts a hold on problem-solving.

Avoiding difficult feelings can lead to bed rotting, worsening anxiety, and depression. Persistent rotting can reinforce avoidance cycles, reducing exposure to mood boosting activities like:

Sunlight

Physical movement

Social interaction

Rotting also increases your sedentary hours. A lot of this time is often spent on the phone, keeping your nervous system on alert. You can break the bed-rotting trend through increased activity, boosting your mood and motivation.

The Guilt and Stress of Bed Rotting

A lot of young people feel guilty for taking time to rest, like spending an afternoon in bed. This guilt comes because society tells you that you should always be busy. Unfortunately, this guilt can create stress in your body by releasing cortisol.

So instead of feeling refreshed after resting, you end up stressed about wasting time.

Social Isolation and a Lack of Dopamine

Spending whole weekends in bed may feel relaxing. However, it often leads to social isolation if you often prefer your bed to social engagements. Isolating yourself in young adulthood often leads to depression over time.

When you don't meet loved ones, your brain's dopamine circuit gets flat. As a result, scrolling on your phone becomes the only source of dopamine.

However, this only offers quick hits and rewards drop. This means you have to spend longer times in bed scrolling to get constant dopamine.

Cognitive Exhaustion and Physical Fatigue

Bed rotting can be covered up as rest. Your body is supposed to recharge through physical activities, such as stretching or slow walking.

Staying in bed, inactive, often delays this recovery, leading to mental overload. This can leave you less productive the next day.

What Are Bed Rotting Benefits?

Your body deserves rest, which you may get through bed rotting. Here are some benefits:

Helps You Catch Up on Some Sleep

Catch-up sleep is the sleep you get on your days off or weekends to compensate for the sleep you haven't been getting on other days. If you aren't getting enough sleep most nights, you can catch up on sleep by bed rotting.

However, catch-up sleep may not be a good long-term strategy. You need to maintain a consistent sleep schedule every night for good health.

Helps You Get Rest

Rest helps you recover. Sometimes bed rotting can offer you rest. When you're resting, you get to nourish your body, mind, and spirit.

How Do I Know If I'm Bed Rotting?

Excessive bed rotting can be a sign of health issues. Here is how to know you're rotting:

Spending All Day in Bed

If you spend all day or multiple days in bed, you may be rotting. This can be dangerous, so you need to get help.

Disinterest in Other Activities

One key warning is a lack of motivation in activities outside of bed. If you're rotting, you may show disinterest in:

Hobbies

Socializing

Going to work

Attending school

You may prefer passive activities that keep you in bed. These activities include watching TV or playing video games.

Excessive Technology Use in Bed

Excessive use of mobile devices is another red flag. You may spend hours scrolling through social media. This can lead to disconnection from the real world.

Changes in Mood

If you spend time rotting, you may experience a lot of irritability or sadness. These mood changes can be a sign of underlying mental health issues.

Appetite Changes

Changes in appetite are another sign of rotting. You may experience fluctuations in your eating habits, such as overeating or undereating.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Bed Rotting Bad for You?

If you bed rot once, it isn't an issue. An occasional rest can be healing and restorative. However, it is bad to make rotting a habit. Over time, it can encourage a bad sleep routine, worsening sleep disorders.

A sedentary bed-rotting lifestyle can also lead to weight gain and other health problems. It can also lead to a negative feedback loop where you feel less motivated and emotionally numb.

Why Am I Constantly Bed Rotting?

It can be a way of evading stressful situations. It can also be a step in avoiding suffering from mental health problems.

This activity is common for people suffering from anxiety or depression. If you suffer from these issues, you may lack motivation, leading to lower energy and mood. As a result, you may find rotting to be a more appealing prospect.

What are the Myths About Bed Rotting?

Bed rotting has a lot of myths linked to it. One is that only people with depression have bed rot. A lot of people who bed rot feel fine and just need downtime.

Another myth is that rotting is automatically self-care. This activity only becomes self-care if you balance it with physical activity.

Find the Right Balance

If you love healthy rest, you need to balance bed rotting with movement. Make intentional choices such as walks, social connections with loved ones, and breaks from screens. When you do this, your downtime will leave you well-rested and mentally rejuvenated.

